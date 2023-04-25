"One of the worst nights" - Carlo Ancelotti slams Real Madrid stars after 4-2 loss against Girona, says 'whole team was bad'

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti provided a straightforward assessment of the team's 4-2 La Liga loss to Girona on Tuesday (April 25). Los Blancos suffered a shocking defeat, with Girona's Argentine striker Valentin Castellanos scoring four goals against the defending champions.

Los Blancos remain 11 points behind Barcelona following the defeat. They have played one game more than the Blaugrana. Carlo Ancelotti's side have 65 points from 31 games.

Ancelotti said that no player from the team performed well (h/t Madrid Xtra):

"One of the worst nights? Yes, very tough. The defence was bad. Very bad. Nothing to say about Nacho. No player was good. The players didn't play tonight. Their level has been low. Very low. All of them. Vinicius was good. One goal and one assist. But the whole team was bad."

Vinicius Junior and Lucas Vasquez were the scorers for Real Madrid. The Madrid giants return to action on Saturday (April 29) to take on Almeria in a La Liga home clash.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on Lionel Messi's potential Barcelona return

Lionel Messi is in the final months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain but the Argentine is yet to sign a new deal regarding his extension. He has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked about the Argentine superstar potentially making a move back to the Blaugrana. The Italian replied (via Fansided):

"Messi can do whatever he wants. Barcelona too. It’s not an issue for me. I like him as a player.”

Messi left Barca in 2021 after the Blaugrana were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. The Argentine has made 70 appearances, scoring 31 goals and providing 34 assists since his move to the French capital. Messi has won one Ligue 1 title and looks on course to win another at the end of the ongoing campaign.

