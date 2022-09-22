“One of the worst players I’ve ever seen”, “How did he even make it as a footballer?” - Liverpool star gets ripped apart for what he did in training while on national team duty

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has drawn a variety of reactions from fans after a clip of him in training for Uruguay surfaced on Twitter.

In a nine-second video shared by journalist Kwame Benaiah on Twitter, Nunez is seen outmuscling one of his teammates to win the ball on the left flank. The Reds forward proceeded to take the ball into the penalty area and cut inside before firing a shot-turned-cross into the corner flag on the other wing.

You can view the video here:

Darwin Nunez invented this new finishing technique in training. 🫡 Darwin Nunez invented this new finishing technique in training. 🫡🔥https://t.co/yFauAusW1l

As with any glaring error made by the modern footballer, Nunez's attempt was instantly greeted with trolls and even angry tweets from football fans. One user wrote about the Liverpool forward:

"Got to be one of the worst players I’ve ever seen."

Another fan tweeted:

"How did he even make it as a footballer 😂😭."

One user viewed Nunez as a downgrade for the Premier League, which has had an incredible stock of strikers over the years:

"This country used to have [Sergio] Aguero, [Luis] Suarez, [Carlos] Tevez, Diego Costa… now we have Darwin Nunez."

Another fan tweeted that the Liverpool forward was no match for Manchester City's Erling Haaland, another high-profile arrival in the English top flight this summer:

"The guy is bad. I can’t believe I compared him to Haaland."

Here are some more reactions to the video:

Darwin Nunez has endured a tough start to life at Liverpool

Nunez joined Liverpool for a club-record fee of £85 million from Benfica in the summer. He was expected to elevate the Reds' attack following Sadio Mane's departure to Bayern Munich.

However, the Uruguayan has struggled to settle in at Anfield following his big-money move.

Nunez scored on his debut for the club in a 3-1 win against Manchester City in the FA Community Shield. He found the back of the net again during his Premier League bow, while also recording an assist as the Reds drew 2-2 at Fulham.

After a decent start, Nunez was sent off during a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on his Anfield debut, forcing him to miss three league matches. He has also not netted in two UEFA Champions League encounters for Jurgen Klopp's side, accumulating only 52 minutes across both games.

Nunez will hope to get some confidence under his belt during the ongoing international break. He is expected to play a key role in Uruguay's friendly fixtures against Iran and Canada.

