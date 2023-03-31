"One of the worst quotes about me" - Van Nistelrooy reacts to fake quotes about Cody Gakpo snubbing Manchester United before Liverpool transfer

PSV Eindhoven boss Ruud van Nistelrooy has responded to fake quotes attributed to him over Cody Gakpo snubbing a move to Manchester United to sign for Liverpool.

Gakpo was heavily reported to be leaving PSV for the Red Devils in the January transfer window. Erik ten Hag was searching for a new forward, and the Dutch attacker spoke openly about a potential move to Old Trafford.

However, Liverpool hijacked Manchester United's pursuit of Gakpo, securing him in a £37 million deal. Quotes from Van Nistelrooy surfaced online claiming that the Red Devils legend advised the frontman to wait till the summer, as he wanted Gakpo to join Ten Hag's side:

"Gakpo's dream was a move to Manchester United for a long time. He had been in contact with Erik ten Hag since last August. I wanted him to join United too."

The quote continued:

"But United didn't make an offer in January, so I advised him to wait until the summer. Then, something happened, and he refused my advice. He listened to Virgil van Dijk who was pushing him to join his team. He told me he wanted to go abroad in January."

Van Nistelrooy has insisted that these were not his remarks and that the quotes were completely false. He spoke to his former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville on The Overlap:

"I saw one of the worst quotes about me on that (Gakpo signing for Liverpool). Gakpo got asked about it, Liverpool (and) Manchester United, but it was a completely made-up, fake quote."

Gakpo was one of Europe's most exciting attackers during his time under Van Nistelrooy. He scored 13 goals and contributed 17 assists in 24 games under the United icon.

However, the Dutch forward has failed to replicate that form with Liverpool. He has bagged four goals in 14 games as he continues his adaptation to English football.

Liverpool and Manchester United to battle for Evan Ndicka

Ndicka has garnered interest from the Premier League rivals.

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka. The French centre-back will be a free agent in the summer, as his contract expires.

According to Football Insider, the two Premier League heavyweights are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old after he rejected a contract extension from Frankfurt. He has been a mainstay in Oliver Glasner's side this season, featuring 35 times and raking in two goal contributions. He has also helped his side keep eight clean sheets.

Jurgen Klopp's side may be on the lookout for a new defender, as Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have endured underwhelming campaigns. Virgil van Dijk has run into injury problems throughout the campaign as well.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag could look to replace Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. Both have fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford. The latter has admitted that he wants more game time.

