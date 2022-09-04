"One of the worst signings we've made" "He is our Pogba" - Liverpool fans react furiously as key player gets left out of UEFA Champions League squad

Some Liverpool fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts after Naby Keita was left out of the Reds' squad for the UEFA Champions League group stages.

Liverpool have named their 24-man squad for their Champions League group stage matches. Summer signings Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, Calvin Ramsay and Arthur Melo have also made the cut.

However, there are two major absentees in the Reds' squad, with Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left out. Both midfielders have seemingly missed out on a place on the team due to their injuries.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been sidelined since pre-season, while Keita has not featured since Liverpool's Community Shield win against Manchester City. The Guinean is said to be nursing a muscle injury.

Keita, whose time at Anfield has been plagued by injuries, has his contract with the Merseyside outfit expiring next summer. There were suggestions that he could leave the club during the recently-concluded transfer window.

The 27-year-old's lack of availability following his £52.75 million arrival from RB Leipzig in 2018 has often left the fans infuriated. Claims that he wants out of the club have only added to their frustration.

Keita has once again become a source of frustration for Liverpool supporters after being left out of the club's Champions League squad. Some have gone to the extent of saying that the player has fallen out with Jurgen Klopp.

Here are some of the best tweets about Keita's exclusion from the Reds' Champions League squad:

Ian Doyle @IanDoyleSport Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have been left out of the #LFC squad for the Champions League group stages, indicating the severity of their respective injuries. Arthur Melo and Stefan Bajcetic are in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have been left out of the #LFC squad for the Champions League group stages, indicating the severity of their respective injuries. Arthur Melo and Stefan Bajcetic are in 🔴

One fan speculated on Twitter:

"Keita is leaving in January. Definitely fell off with Klopp, plus was no where to seen next to the injured ones at Anfield."

#20 🔜 @LKyL8 @TheAnfieldTalk Keita’s leaving in January. Definitely fell off with Klopp + was no where to be seen next to the injured ones at Anfield @TheAnfieldTalk Keita’s leaving in January. Definitely fell off with Klopp + was no where to be seen next to the injured ones at Anfield

Aditya @adityaj0501 @TheAnfieldTalk That means Keita is unavailable for a long time..sigh. i want see NFT midfielf again man. @TheAnfieldTalk That means Keita is unavailable for a long time..sigh. i want see NFT midfielf again man.

Jay @lfcjayyyy @TheAnfieldTalk they need to be left out of liverpool next season @TheAnfieldTalk they need to be left out of liverpool next season

A Liverpool fan that goes by the username Sean wrote:

"I have no idea how his [Keita's] fanbody didn't even realize that he is our [Paul] Pogba. If a players hasn't won over a whole fan base after four years, he's clearly not right."

Sean @SeanDOlfc I have no idea how his fanboys didnt ever realise that he is our Pogba. If a player hasn’t won over a whole fan base after four years he’s clearly not right I have no idea how his fanboys didnt ever realise that he is our Pogba. If a player hasn’t won over a whole fan base after four years he’s clearly not right

olu @olulfc3 Keita is one of the worst signings we have made, absolutely useless Keita is one of the worst signings we have made, absolutely useless

Emil. @emilnikolov_ @dmlynch He needs to leave asap. First bid that comes in January has to accepted. What a waste of money he turned out ot be. @dmlynch He needs to leave asap. First bid that comes in January has to accepted. What a waste of money he turned out ot be.

Liverpool begin their Champions League campaign this week

The Reds will play their first Champions League match of the season against Napoli on Wednesday (September 7). Apart from the Serie A club, they will also face Ajax and Rangers in the group stages.

Klopp's side cannot change their squad for the European competition until January. However, it is worth noting that the Champions League group matches will be over earlier than usual this term due to the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Anfield outfit's final group stage match of the competition is expected to take place on November 1. It remains to be seen if Keita will be in the squad should the team progress into the knockout phase.

