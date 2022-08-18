Liverpool star unhappy with contract situation and could depart club - Reports 

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is unhappy with his situation at the club and could look to make an exit this summer, as per Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Keita is said to be dissatisfied with talks over a new contract with his current deal expiring in just a year's time.

Despite Liverpool's midfield duo Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain having incurred injuries, a departure is possible.

The Guinean joined the Reds from RB Leipzig in 2020 for £54 million and encountered a difficult start to life at Anfield.

A lack of form saw the midfielder scrutinized but in the last two seasons, he has started to impress in the middle of the park.

Keita made 40 appearances last season, scoring four goals and contributing three assists.

He currently has heavy competition in midfield under Jurgen Klopp with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago and James Milner to contend with.

Klopp seems to be a big fan of Keita despite contract talks having reached an impasse.

He lauded the Guinean last season, saying (via This is Anfield):

"Naby, I would say, is one of the best midfielders I ever saw."

Liverpool will need a replacement if Keita leaves

The Guniean will need replacing

Liverpool can ill afford to lose yet another midfielder, especially permanently, given the injury crisis currently taking hold at Anfield.

Thiago and Oxlade-Chamberlain are currently on the shelf and there is a lack of options in the middle of the park for Klopp.

Even before talk of unrest on the part of Keita came to light, there were rumors that the Reds could dip into the transfer market for a new midfielder.

Klopp moved to play down this speculation following Thiago's hamstring injury picked up in the side's season-opening 2-2 draw with Fulham, saying:

"I know what will now come up, it’s clear. We said we don’t need a midfielder because we have enough – and we actually have enough. But the problem now is we get punished for something that is not our responsibility really because things like this can happen."

Despite this, if Keita leaves, that will likely leave the German tactician in need of a replacement.

The aforementioned report had linked with Liverpool with a move for Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes.

However, he is now on the verge of joining Wolverhampton Wanderers, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Meanwhile, reports claim that Liverpool have joined Arsenal and Manchester United in the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

