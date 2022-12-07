"One of the worst Spanish players ever" Embarrassing" - Fans brand 2 Spain stars as 'trash' after 2022 FIFA World Cup elimination against Morocco

Fans have taken to Twitter to slam Pablo Sarabia and Carlos Soler after they missed penalties in Spain's FIFA World Cup defeat to Morocco.

Spain locked horns with Morocco in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday (6 December). They went into the game looking to progress into the quarter-finals of the competition in Qatar.

La Roja boasted 77% possession during 120 minutes of football and completed over 1000 passes on the evening. However, they failed to find a way past the Atlas Lions and were forced to go into the penalties.

Things did not go according to plan for Spain in the penalty shootout as they succumbed to a defeat to Morocco. The African nation ultimately won the game by a scoreline of 3-0.

Sarabia, Soler, and Sergio Busquets took the penalties for Luis Enrique's side, but all three failed to convert. Abdelhamid Sabiri, Hakim Ziyech, and Achraf Hakimi, on the other hand, scored from the spot and earned Morocco the win.

The 2010 winners' FIFA World Cup campaign thus came to a disappointing end in Qatar. The penalty takers, especially Sarabia and Soler, have since been the subject of heavy criticism on social media. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Embarrassing penalty display from Spain. How do you go 0/3? I hate being a fan of sports, man. Soler and Sarabia are two trash cans. Fair play to Morocco, what a team they are, fighters."

Bounou's heroics helps Morocco beat Spain in the FIFA World Cup

Bounou, who plies his trade in La Liga with Sevilla, saved both Soler and Busquets' penalties, while Sarabia struck the post. His heroics thus earned Morocco the win against Spain in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

The Atlas Lions have now remarkably made their way into the quarter-finals of the competition. They will face Portugal or Switzerland for a place in the semi-finals.

