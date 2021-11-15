Online survey reveals Manchester United fans’ preferred replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

A survey by the Manchester Evening News has revealed Manchester United fans prefer someone else over current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Over 17,000 fans voted in a survey conducted by the Manchester Evening News on what the club should do regarding the Norwegian boss.

Solskjaer, who is under immense pressure following a poor run of results, received the backing of only 13% of the voters.

With Antonio Conte no longer available, Ajax’s Erik ten Hag and former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane were among the favored choices for the voters.

Surprisingly, the Manchester United fans preferred ten Hag over Zidane as the Dutchman secured 36% of the votes, while the Frenchman managed just 19%. Brendan Rodgers, who has also been linked with the United hotseat, secured 13% of the votes.

Former RB Leipzig director Ralf Rangnick received 12% of the votes, while a paltry 8% voted for current Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United spell could end soon

Manchester United were expected to challenge for the title after finishing second last season, but the Red Devils have faltered under Solskjaer in the current campaign.

Solskjaer’s side find themselves nine points behind Premier League pacesetters Chelsea. They need a good run of results in the busy December period to make up some ground.

However, their record against teams around them this season has been woeful, which has prompted even Solskjaer’s firm backers to question his tactics.

Manchester United were outclassed by Manchester City in the derby before the international break, and were defensively all over the place against Liverpool.

Despite spending a lot of money over the summer, Manchester United have moved backwards under Solskjaer. They strengthened their attack by signing Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer, but their attacking rhythm has suffered.

Defensively, they added Raphael Varane, but the failure to sign a good holding midfielder has left the back line exposed more often than not in big games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has survived the international break and will hope to turn around Manchester United’s fortunes in the coming weeks.

The Red Devils tend to start slowly, but they may have left it too late this time around as they have a lot of ground to make up on the teams above them.

