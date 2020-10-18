Only 3 Barcelona stars accept pay cuts as financial crisis looms over club

Only three Barcelona players have accepted a pay cut as the club continues to be mired in financial difficulties, according to reports.

Barcelona are undergoing a transitional phase after a controversial last few months, and this current news will not be received well by the Barcelona board.

Barcelona ask players to take wage cut to help with finances

FC Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong has reportedly agreed to a pay-cut

Barcelona had asked their players to take a wage cut in order to help with their finances. However, only three have agreed to do so.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, centre-back Clement Lenglet, and midfielder Frenkie de Jong are the three players who have not signed the burofax of the squad stating that they had not accepted the salary reduction.

All three players are seen as vital assets for Barcelona, both in the present as well as for the future, so it would be reassuring for the club to see them take this stance.

TEMA BAIXADA DE SOUS



Ho explica @jordiborda: "Ter Stegen, De Jong i Lenglet són els únics 3 jugadors del Barça que no han firmat el burofax de la plantilla dient que no acceptaven la rebaixa salarial." — LaTdT (@LaTdT) October 17, 2020

The financial situation at Barcelona is so dire that they were unable to complete signings in the summer transfer window, with Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and Olympique Lyonnais attacker Memphis Depay both seen as targets for new manager Ronald Koeman.

They bought midfielder Miralem Pjanic, full-back Sergino Dest and winger Francisco Trincao in the summer.

More players left than were signed. Midfielder Ivan Rakitic and striker Luis Suarez both left the club and joined Sevilla and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal left for Inter Milan, while young midfielder Arthur Melo and right-back Nelson Semedo joined Juventus and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively on big-money deals.

Despite the flurry of transfers, much of the summer was dominated by the Lionel Messi saga. Barcelona's captain and talisman announced his intention to leave the club during the transfer window, but was unable to do so.

With just a year left in his contract, at the moment it seems unlikely that Messi will sign a new deal. Come January, the Argentine superstar would be free to talk to other clubs and agree a deal to join them in the summer.

Manchester City are seen as the ideal destination for the attacker, with manager Pep Guardiola playing a vital role in Messi's development as a player during his stint as Barcelona manager.

