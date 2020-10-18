Reports: Juventus keen on Arsenal target Houssem Aouar

Juventus are determined to sign Olympique Lyonnais star Houssem Aouar and will continue to target him in the hopes of a transfer, according to reports.

Aouar is regarded as one of the best young players in Ligue 1 right now, and many top clubs are interested in signing him.

Juventus willing to swap players

Houssem Aouar has been linked with Juventus

Juventus were linked with Aouar in the summer but were unable to sign him. They instead opted to sign Weston McKennie from Schalke on loan.

Andrea Pirlo's side have a few young midfielders in their ranks now, with Arthur Melo, Dejan Kulusevski and McKennie all arriving in the transfer window gone by.

However, Aouar continues to be a target for Juventus but acquiring him will not be easy, with many top European clubs keeping an eye on the France international. Aouar was very close to a move to Arsenal in the summer but the Gunners failed to pull the trigger to get the deal done.

The 22-year-old has also been linked with Manchester City, with manager Pep Guardiola a known admirer of the player.

🗣 Houssem Aouar: "I'm happy to stay at Lyon.



"It's my city, my club: it gives me great pride to represent OL." [Telefoot] pic.twitter.com/OGskUXpY6b — Goal (@goal) October 11, 2020

Juventus and Lyon, though, enjoy good relations. Having signed Mattia de Sciglio on loan from Juventus on deadline day, it has been suggested that the Old Lady might offer De Sciglio as a potential swap option in order to make the deal function.

Juventus have plenty of options in midfield right now. Having let Blaise Matuidi go to Inter Miami, Pirlo's midfield options include Arthur, Kulusevki, McKennie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot and the experienced midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Sami Khedira.

Khedira looks set to depart if Juventus can find a suitor for him while Ramsey has also been linked with a move away.

Juventus plan to revive their interest in Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar next year. (Calciomercato) pic.twitter.com/mg7g2FEeqo#aouar — SportzHub (@sportz_hub) October 16, 2020

Apart from the midfield signings, Juventus also bought striker Alvaro Morata on loan from Atletico Madrid and winger Federico Chiesa on loan from Fiorentina to bolster their attack.

A move for Aouar is expected to happen next summer, with Lyon unlikely to let go of their star asset in January; especially if captain and key winger Memphis Depay leaves in the winter, with Barcelona eyeing a move for him.

