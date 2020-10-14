Bayern Munich would not have sold Kingsley Coman to Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to their sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Manchester United were on the lookout for a right-winger in the transfer window and Coman was linked as a potential target for the Premier League giants.

Manchester United continue to target Jadon Sancho

It was reported during the summer that Kingsley Coman could be heading to Manchester United on a loan deal. However, Salihamidzic has now stated that that was never the case.

The France international scored the solitary goal in the Champions League final against former club Paris Saint-Germain to secure the trophy for Bayern Munich, and Salihamidzic pointed towards this contribution as an important factor.

Hasan Salihamidžić on the rumours that linked Kingsley Coman to Man United during the last window: "There was nothing, and we wouldn't have looked into it either. His goal in the Champions League final should explain enough why we are relying on him wholeheartedly" [@SPORTBILD] pic.twitter.com/pYksJlSQf7 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 14, 2020

"There was nothing, and we wouldn't have looked into it either. His goal in the Champions League final should explain enough why we are relying on him wholeheartedly"

Manchester United were linked with a few right-wingers in the transfer window gone by, with Borussia Dortmund superstar Jadon Sancho seen as their primary transfer target. The Old Trafford outfit, however, failed to complete the signing of the England international.

Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa, Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi, Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele and Coman were linked with Manchester United as well. While Chiesa joined Juventus on deadline day, the other three wingers stayed where they were.

Manchester United bought two young wingers on deadline day to compensate. Penarol's 18-year-old Facundo Pellistri and Atalanta's 18-year old Amad Diallo Traore were signed, with the latter set to join the club in January.

Veteran striker Edinson Cavani and left-back Alex Telles were the other deadline day arrivals for Manchester United, with midfielder Donny van de Beek joining the club from Ajax in August.

On the field, Manchester United have had an abysmal start to their league season. Having lost their opening day game to Crystal Palace, they managed to win despite a poor performance against Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, they were thrashed 6-1 by Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, a game which saw striker Anthony Martial sent off in the first half.

The Red Devils have drawn Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir in their Champions League group and will face the Parisian club next week.

They could be without midfielder Bruno Fernandes though, whose Portuguese teammate Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus.

