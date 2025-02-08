"Only attacking player who makes things happen" "The difference maker" - Fans praise Manchester United star after 2-1 win over Leicester

Fans praised Alejandro Garnacho for his display in Manchester United's clash against Leicester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday, February 7. The match ended in a 2-1 win for the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Leicester City opened their scoring with Bobby De Cordova-Reid's header from close range in the 42nd minute. Alejandro Garnacho, who started on the bench, replaced Patrick Dorgu on the pitch at the beginning of the second half.

Fellow substitute Joshua Zirkzee netted the equalizer for Manchester United in the 68th minute. Harry Maguire sealed the win for the Red Devils with a header from a set-piece situation in 90+3 minutes.

During his time on the pitch, Alejandro Garnacho had four shots, with two being on target. The Argentine winger made 30 touches while being involved in one key pass.

Trending

Fans took to social media and made posts hailing Alejandro Garnacho for his performance in Manchester United's 2-1 win against Leicester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Here are some of the reactions from X:

One fan wrote:

"Thank God INEOS didn't get their way and sell Garnacho. Only attacking player who makes things happen"

Expand Tweet

Another added:

"Alejandro Garnacho. The difference maker. Not perfect, but pivotal. 🙌"

Expand Tweet

"Give Garnacho his flowers, what an impact he made." chimed in another fan.

Expand Tweet

One account posted:

"Another top cameo from Garnacho."

Another tweeted:

"Game changer star boy"

"Sorry but Garnacho is the only one along with Amad that makes things happen in this team Some people might not rate him but he has to be in the team," posted another.

One user wrote:

"Garnacho from minute 1 and Garnacho off the bench are two completely different players"

While another wrote:

"I still can’t believe some fans wanted to sell Garnacho, game changer."

Alejandro Garnacho has registered eight goals and six assists in 37 appearances across competitions for Manchester United this season.

Manchester United boss unhappy with his side's display in 2-1 win against Leicester in FA Cup

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim shared his thoughts on his side's 2-1 win against Leicester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup. While speaking at the post-match press conference, the Portuguese manager criticized the Red Devils' performance despite the victory.

When asked by reporters about United seizing the win in the concluding minutes of the match, Amorim replied (via the club's official website):

"We have to believe it until the end but this has nothing to do with the time of Fergie. I think we have to do so much better, with the ball, without the ball. We didn't have any energy in the beginning, especially in the first half. Then in the second half, we played a little bit better with a little bit more speed and winning second balls. Then we managed to turn things around and it was a good result but not a good performance."

The Red Devils maintained a ball possession of 56% against Leicester City and had four shots on target.

Ruben Amorim also highlighted how he and his squad are moving forward from this win and will be focusing on their upcoming Premier League match and added:

"The moment is clearly not good enough. It's a good result. We move forward to the next stage. We have a week to prepare [for our next league game] but today was not a good day."

Manchester United will face Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League match on February 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback