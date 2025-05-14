“Only Bruno Fernandes would get into Tottenham's first XI” - Gary Neville gives brutal verdict on Manchester United squad ahead of Europa League final

Gary Neville has claimed that Bruno Fernandes is the only Manchester United player who would get into Tottenham Hotspur's starting XI. He believes that the London side have better players in every position going into the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday, May 21.
Speaking on The Overlap, former United full-back Neville claimed that he had a "sickly feeling" about the final next week in Bilbao. He stated that Tottenham have a better squad and he would pick 10 of his starting XI from their side. He said (via Football 365):
"I've genuinely got a sickly feeling about this game next Wednesday. The biggest reason is when I look at every single player in the Tottenham team, when you look at (Dejan) Kulusevski, Son (Heung-min), Brennan Johnson, (Dominic) Solanke, if (James) Maddison was there, (Yves) Bissouma and (Pape Matar) Sarr, (Cristian) Romero and (Micky) Van de Ven, (Pedro) Porro and (Destiny) Udogie, when you look at those players, like-for-like with United's, only Bruno Fernandes would get into Tottenham's first XI."
"I would select every single Tottenham player. The goalkeeper is a 50-50 split because I don't like (Guglielmo) Vicario and I'm not a fan of (Andre) Onana. Honestly, Udogie, Porro, Van de Ven, Romero, Bissouma, Sarr, Johnson, Maddison, Solanke, Kulusevski, Son, I would choose every single player of Tottenham's over Manchester United's next Wednesday. That's my worry."
Manchester United and Tottenham have made it to the final this season after beating Athletic Bilbao and Bodo/Glimt, respectively, in the semifinals. The two sides meet in an all-English final for the first time since Chelsea beat Arsenal in 2019.
Gary Neville acknowledges pressure is on Manchester United
Gary Neville acknowledged on The Overlap that the pressure was on Manchester United as they need to win the Europa League to get into the UEFA Champions League next season. He believes that losing the final could mean that the Red Devils miss out on European football for two to three seasons.
Neville said:
"When I look now at what's going on, it's really worrying. If they don't win the Europa League, that means they won't have the players they want next season which means they might not get the Champions League again, which means they literally kick it on for another two or three years."
Manchester United and Tottenham are just above the relegation zone in the Premier League table this season. The Europa League final is their only chance to play European football next season.