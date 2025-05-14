“Only Bruno Fernandes would get into Tottenham's first XI” - Gary Neville gives brutal verdict on Manchester United squad ahead of Europa League final

Gary Neville has claimed that Bruno Fernandes is the only Manchester United player who would get into Tottenham Hotspur's starting XI. He believes that the London side have better players in every position going into the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday, May 21.

Ad

Speaking on The Overlap, former United full-back Neville claimed that he had a "sickly feeling" about the final next week in Bilbao. He stated that Tottenham have a better squad and he would pick 10 of his starting XI from their side. He said (via Football 365):

"I've genuinely got a sickly feeling about this game next Wednesday. The biggest reason is when I look at every single player in the Tottenham team, when you look at (Dejan) Kulusevski, Son (Heung-min), Brennan Johnson, (Dominic) Solanke, if (James) Maddison was there, (Yves) Bissouma and (Pape Matar) Sarr, (Cristian) Romero and (Micky) Van de Ven, (Pedro) Porro and (Destiny) Udogie, when you look at those players, like-for-like with United's, only Bruno Fernandes would get into Tottenham's first XI."

Ad

Trending

"I would select every single Tottenham player. The goalkeeper is a 50-50 split because I don't like (Guglielmo) Vicario and I'm not a fan of (Andre) Onana. Honestly, Udogie, Porro, Van de Ven, Romero, Bissouma, Sarr, Johnson, Maddison, Solanke, Kulusevski, Son, I would choose every single player of Tottenham's over Manchester United's next Wednesday. That's my worry."

Ad

Manchester United and Tottenham have made it to the final this season after beating Athletic Bilbao and Bodo/Glimt, respectively, in the semifinals. The two sides meet in an all-English final for the first time since Chelsea beat Arsenal in 2019.

Gary Neville acknowledges pressure is on Manchester United

Gary Neville acknowledged on The Overlap that the pressure was on Manchester United as they need to win the Europa League to get into the UEFA Champions League next season. He believes that losing the final could mean that the Red Devils miss out on European football for two to three seasons.

Ad

Neville said:

"When I look now at what's going on, it's really worrying. If they don't win the Europa League, that means they won't have the players they want next season which means they might not get the Champions League again, which means they literally kick it on for another two or three years."

Manchester United and Tottenham are just above the relegation zone in the Premier League table this season. The Europa League final is their only chance to play European football next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More