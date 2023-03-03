"Only Cristiano Ronaldo is on the same level" - Former player claims Manchester United target is on par with Al-Nassr star in 1 key attribute

Napoli legend Bruno Giordano believes reported Manchester United target Victor Osimhen has the best heading ability and that only Cristiano Ronaldo is on the same level as him.

Napoli have dominated Serie A this season and are on top of the table with 65 points. They have an astonishing 18-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan. The Italian outfit look very likely to win their third league title and their first since 1990.

They face fourth-placed Lazio later today (March 3) and Napoli will be banking on Manchester United target Osimhen to continue his great run of form. The Nigerian striker has been very impressive this season, scoring 21 goals and providing four assists in 25 appearances in all competitions. He has scored in eight league games in a row.

Osimhen has been particularly lethal in the air, with many comparing his ability to Al-Nassr's Ronaldo.

While previewing the clash between Napoli and Lazio, Giordano stated (via Football Italia):

“Headers. Right now, nobody is better than Osimhen in the world, only Cristiano Ronaldo is on the same level.”

This is an extremely bold comparison considering the former Manchester United forward has scored the most headers in football history. Ronaldo has 112 headers to his name, with 29 game-winning goals.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Victor Osimhen has beaten Cristiano Ronaldo's record for the highest vertical leap for a header in Serie A Victor Osimhen has beaten Cristiano Ronaldo's record for the highest vertical leap for a header in Serie A 😲 https://t.co/tJjQbn6L48

This comes after Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis gave Manchester United hope of securing a deal for their star striker. Erik Ten Hag is reportedly interested in bringing the Nigerian to Old Trafford to solve the Red Devils' long-term issue at that position.

It wouldn't be cheap as Osimhen has a £107 million price tag to his name. However, De Laurentiis admitted in an interview with TNT Sports that while he wants the forward to stay at Napoli, every player has a price:

"I am very good at making contracts, so when they come to me, they are blocked, so keeping them here won't be difficult. However, never say never. Sometimes there are offers you can't refuse, so you never know. To me, we'll see them shine for a long time."

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford outdoes Cristiano Ronaldo after winning Carabao Cup

Marcus Rashford continued his great run of form by scoring United's second against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final on February 26. The Red Devils won 2-0 to lift their sixth Carabao Cup in the club's history.

This goal ensured Rashford overtook Cristiano Ronaldo's goal record last season, with three months of the season still to go.

The Portugal international bagged 24 goals in all competitions last season for United. Rashford is now on 25 goals and counting in all competitions. He is likely to be the first player since Robin van Persie to score 30 goals in a season for the Red Devils.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes