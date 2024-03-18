"Only got ourselves to blame" – Liverpool superstar makes honest admission after 4-3 Manchester United defeat

Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk has claimed that they were at fault for losing 4-3 to Manchester United in their FA Cup quarter-final clash at Old Trafford on Sunday (March 17).

The Reds, who lifted the EFL Cup trophy past month, failed to protect a 2-1 lead in their recent game against Erik ten Hag's side. After Scott McTominay's 10th-minute opener, Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah's goals handed the Reds a narrow lead before the break.

But, Manchester United forward Antony pounced upon a chance in the 87th-minute of the FA Cup tie, forcing the cup match to go in to extra-time. Harvey Elliott guided his side to a 3-2 lead before Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo scored a goal each in the final 10 minutes.

After Liverpool's elimination from the FA Cup, Van Dijk shared his honest thoughts on his team's failure to defeat Manchester United. He posted on Instagram:

"Only got ourselves to blame, especially after how good we have been so far this season!! Time for internationsl then we're back to give it everything we have"

Van Dijk, who started alongside Jarell Quansah earlier this weekend, has made 36 appearances across competitions for Liverpool so far this season. The 32-year-old has helped his side record 10 clean sheets, contributing four goals and two assists in the process.

Jurgen Klopp opens up on reasons behind Liverpool's loss against Manchester United

At a post-game press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp suggested that his club's gruelling schedule finally caught up with them in their loss at Manchester United. He said (h/t Echo):

"It was really tough for us. United had a clear better start and scored the early goal. We had to organise ourselves a little bit better, we struggled with the man-marking and didn't play enough. Then we found a way to play and then we got rhythm and looked good and deserved to be 2-1 up. But we didn't finish the game off."

Ruing his players' lack of energy in the extra-time, Klopp continued:

"When you leave the door open away from home at Old Trafford, it's clear they will get chances and they could score the equalizer and Marcus [Rashford] had a big chance at the end of normal time. It was then hard for us. That was the first time I really saw my team really struggling, that's how it is. We played a lot of football recently and then go 3-2 up and all good and then they win 4-3."

Since the turn of the year, Liverpool have played 18 games across all competitions and have won 14 of them, scoring 54 goals. Manchester United, interestingly, have played 12 games in the aforesaid period of time.

The Reds, who are currently second with 64 points from 28 league games, are set to take on Brighton & Hove Albion next on March 31.