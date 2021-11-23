“Only he knows what he’s going to do” - Lionel Messi says he’s glad Kylian Mbappe stayed at PSG amid rumours of Real Madrid move

Lionel Messi has distanced himself from rumors of Kylian Mbappe's PSG departure, claiming only the Frenchman knows what he plans to do next. The Argentine added that he was happy Mbappe had decided to stay at the club for another season as he is important to the team.

Mbappe's contract at PSG expires at the end of the 2021-22 season, and the Frenchman is yet to pen a new deal. The Ligue 1 side are keen on extending Mbappe's contract, but Real Madrid are looking to sign him on a free transfer.

Speaking to L’Équipé, Messi was quizzed about Kylian Mbappe's contract situation. The former Barcelona forward claimed to know nothing about the Frenchman's future, adding that the PSG star would make a decision at the end of the season.

"Only Kylian knows what's in his head and what he's going to do. I'm happy he stayed here this year. He is very important for us. Mbappé will decide at the end of the season."

Will Kylian Mbappe snub Real Madrid and sign a new deal at PSG?

Kylian Mbappe could start holding talks with various clubs from January as he will be in the final six months of his contract. The PSG star's mother, however, has hinted at a possible contract extension.

"We are currently discussing this [a possible extension], it's going well," she said.

Mbappe, on the other hand, has confirmed Real Madrid are the logical next step for him in his career, and that he would be keen on joining them in the summer.

"If I had left this summer, it would only have been for Real Madrid. I thought my adventure here was over. I wanted something else. I'd been in Ligue 1 for six or seven years, I'd given everything to Paris and had done well," Mbappe said.

"That was my thought, leaving was the next logical step. I was a little [disappointed] at the time," he said. "When you want to leave, you're not happy if you stay. But I moved on quickly. Unfortunately I got injured with the national team. I went home quickly, had time to cry while I had no games, then I came back, scored, and did well again."

Real Madrid had multiple bids of over €150m for Kylian Mbappe rejected this past summer, but they could reignite their interest in the next window.

Mbappe has scored 140 goals in 188 appearances for PSG in all competitions. During his time with the club, he has won three league titles and three Coupe de France crowns, and also finished runner-up in the Champions League.

Edited by Arvind Sriram