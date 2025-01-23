“Only a little crazier than me” - Liverpool star makes feelings clear about Milos Kerkez amid transfer links 

Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai has named Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez as his best friend in the Premier League. The midfielder compared his Hungarian national teammate to himself amid his transfer links with the Reds.

Arne Slot's side have been in stellar form this season, leading the Premier League and Champions League standings. The Merseysiders are in pole position to become English champions this term with a six-point lead.

Andrew Robertson has been a regular in Slot's starting XI this campaign, making 18 league starts so far. However, the Scottish defender has struggled to replicate the form he showed for the better part of Jurgen Klopp's reign.

His performances this season have attracted substantial criticism from Liverpool fans. Meanwhile, Kostas Tsimikas has failed to establish himself in the starting lineup, starting just 10 of his 19 appearances across competitions this term.

Without a convincing option in that position, Liverpool are exploring options in the market for a left-back. The Merseysiders have been credited with an interest in Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez, although they face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United.

Szoboszlai has offered his thoughts on the 21-year-old defender, fuelling the transfer speculation. When asked who he would call his best friend, the Hungarian midfielder said of his fellow countryman in an interview with Nemzeti Sport (via Rousing The Kop):

“I would choose Bournemouth’s left-back, Milos Kerkez. He looks like me, only a little crazier than me. But he still has time to grow up."

Szoboszlai has registered 28 appearances across competitions this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists for the Reds.

Liverpool dealt blow in pursuit of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly suffered a setback in the race to sign Milos Kerkez. According to reports, the Hungary international is set to remain at Bournemouth this month.

The Cherries signed Kerkez in 2023 from Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar under Richard Hughes' counsel, who was appointed as Liverpool's sporting director last year.

Kerkez has played a key role for Andoni Iraola's side this season, who are 7th in the Premier League and just three points away from the top four. He has contributed two goals and three assists, starting all of his side's league fixtures.

While Kerkez's contract at Bournemouth only expires in 2028, reports have linked him with an exit in January amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, and the Merseysiders.

However, Kerkez is unlikely to depart this window and only a summer move is likely, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

