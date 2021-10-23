“Only a matter of time before we compete for the big titles” – Gerard Pique confident about Barcelona revival

Barcelona have shown some improvement since returning from the international break recently. They secured important victories against Valencia and Dynamo Kyiv in their last two games.

Blaugrana defender Gerard Pique believes it is only a matter of time before the team competes for major honors. He was quoted as saying:

“It’s a great thing to have, especially the young team. They will need some time to adapt and get that experience, but the talent is there. It’s only a matter of time before we compete for the big titles. I’m not saying we won’t compete for any titles this year, but with these kids you need some time."

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 14 - Barcelona have won all 14 UEFA Champions League matches that Gerard Piqué has scored in, the most number of games any player has scored in for a single side in the competition while winning 100%. Waka. 14 - Barcelona have won all 14 UEFA Champions League matches that Gerard Piqué has scored in, the most number of games any player has scored in for a single side in the competition while winning 100%. Waka. https://t.co/IOh9cAOtDI

He added:

"Let’s give them the importance of playing these kinds of games. Even though it is risky, I think they will perform very well."

The likes of Ansu Fati, Pedri, Alex Balde and Gavi have all wowed spectators with their incredible performances in recent weeks.

Gerard Pique believes it's a good thing for Barcelona to be in possession of such talented youngsters. When asked which prodigy surprises him the most, the 34-year-old responded:

"Honestly all of them because they are all very very young. Normally players start playing well at the age of 20, 21 or 22. But these kids they are 17, 18. I mean it is amazing."

Goal @goal Barcelona's future is brighter than you think 🤩Inaki Pena 🇪🇸 22

Sergino Dest 🇺🇸 20

Ronald Araujo 🇺🇾 22

Eric Garcia 🇪🇸 20

Alex Balde 🇪🇸 17

Pedri 🇪🇸 18

Riqui Puig 🇪🇸 22

Gavi 🇪🇸 17

Ansu Fati 🇪🇸 18

Angel Alarcon 🇪🇸 17

He added:

"Normally you are playing with the under 19s, but they are already playing with the first team. I think we need to allow them to make mistakes, to have bad games. But for Barcelona, this is an incredibly good thing."

Can Barcelona win a trophy this season?

Barcelona earned an important victory against Dynamo Kyiv last time out

Barcelona have had a slow start to the season, but their last two games have offered them some hope. They beat Valencia 3-1 in La Liga last weekend and followed it up with a 1-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League on Tuesday.

As it stands, the Catalan giants rank ninth in the league table with 15 points from eight games, five points behind first-placed Real Sociedad. They also have three points from three Champions League games so far this season.

Ronald Koeman's men are still fighting in every competition. Earning a victory against Real Madrid in La Liga this weekend would be a huge statement. If they also beat Dynamo Kyiv and Benfica in the Champions League, they'll be in good standing to finish the term with silverware.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh