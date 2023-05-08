"Only a matter of time before they play together" - Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his eldest son in Al-Nassr kit, fans go nuts on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo posed for a photo with his eldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. during training with Al-Nassr, leaving fans excited.

Ronaldo Jr. was born in the United States in June 2010 and is the eldest of the Portuguese icon's five children. Many fans believe the 12-year-old will follow in his dad's footsteps and make a name for himself as a player.

The boy spent two years in Juventus' academy system during Ronaldo's stint with the Bianconeri. He then moved to Manchester United's youth ranks when the five-time Ballon d'Or returned to Old Trafford in 2021.

Ronaldo Jr. was forced to leave England after his father left the Red Devils by mutual consent last November. He eventually moved to Saudi Arabia alongside Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer.

It has been reported that Ronaldo Jr. is now training at the Mahd Academy, Saudi Arabia’s national sports training center. He is said to be even training with players in the age group two years above him.

Ronaldo recently shared an image of himself alongside his eldest child during training on social media. Ronaldo Jr. can be seen wearing Al-Nassr's training kit in the photo. Seeing the father-son duo together led to fans imaging watching them play together, with one tweeting:

"It’s only a matter of time before they play together on the pitch. Ronaldo said he will play until 45!"

footballers who lift 💪🏽🏋🏽 @football_muscIe @TimelineCR7 It’s only a matter of time before they play together on the pitch. Ronaldo said he will play until 45! @TimelineCR7 It’s only a matter of time before they play together on the pitch. Ronaldo said he will play until 45!

Here are some more reactions to Ronaldo posing with his eldest son during training with Al-Nassr:

Ruaa | رؤى 💎 @Ruaa_AuroraVII ️ @TimelineCR7 OMG! Jr really has grown up so much I can't wait to see him one day play alongside his dad 🤍 @TimelineCR7 OMG! Jr really has grown up so much I can't wait to see him one day play alongside his dad 🤍✨️

It is unlikely that Ronaldo and Ronaldo Jr. play together as the former is nearing the end of his illustrious career at 38. However, it remains to be seen if his son can forge a career of his own.

Cristiano Ronaldo passed fit to face Al-Khaleej

Al-Nassr bounced back from their defeat against Al-Wehda in the King's Cup with a 4-0 win over Al-Raed last Friday (April 28). Cristiano Ronaldo was among those who scored for Al-Aalami that evening.

The Riyadh-based club will hope to build on the win when they host Al-Khaleej at Mrsool Park in the Saudi Pro League on Monday (May 8). They cannot afford to drop any more points if they want to leapfrog Al-Ittihad in the title race. Al-Nassr are three points behind Nuno Espirito Santo's side with five games left.

There have been concerns about Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness ahead of the clash against Al-Khaleej. However, the Portuguese icon has since been passed fit, according to journalist Abdulaziz Al-Osaimi.

Poll : 0 votes