Cristiano Ronaldo a fitness doubt for Al-Nassr's clash against Al-Khaleej - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo could miss Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Khaleej on Monday (May 8) due to muscle fatigue, according to Arab sports newspaper Ariyadhiah.

Al-Aalami will hope to build on their 4-0 win over Al-Raed when they host Al-Khaleej at Mrsool Park. With only five games left, they have to avoid dropping any more points to retain hopes of overtaking league leaders Al-Ittihad in the title race.

The Riyadh-based club, though, could be without star forward Ronaldo on Monday (May 8). According to the aforementioned source, there are concerns about the Portuguese icon's fitness ahead of the clash against Al-Khaleej.

Ronaldo did not train with the first team due to muscle fatigue on Saturday (May 6), as per the report. The Al-Nassr technical staff reportedly developed a 'special program' for the 38-year-old.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will undergo a medical examination on Sunday (May 7) if the report is to be believed. The club will then decide whether Ronaldo is fit enough to feature against Al-Khaleej.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer last December, putting pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal. He has since made 15 appearances across competitions for the Saudi giants, bagging 12 goals and two assists in the process.

As per the said report, the former Real Madrid superstar covers more distance on average than any of his teammates both in games and training. That is quite impressive considering he is in his late 30s.

Ronaldo has started Al-Nassr's every game across competitions since making his debut in January. However, he could miss the clash against Al-Khaleej if the medical report is not in his favor.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr made Cristiano Ronaldo the highest-paid player in the world to convince him to move to Saudi Arabia. The megastar reportedly earns £175 million a year at the Riyadh-based club.

However, the Portuguese icon's time at Mrsool Park has been far from ideal. Al-Aalami were notably atop the league when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived but now find themselves three points behind Al-Ittihad. The club have also been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions.

Hence, there have been suggestions Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy in Saudi Arabia. According to reports, the forward and his partner Georgina Rodriguez are considering returning to Spain, with a shock transfer to Real Madrid mooted.

Many believe the forward could also return to the Premier League with Newcastle United, who are owned by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Poll : 0 votes