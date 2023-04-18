“Only Messi is above him in those stats” – Rio Ferdinand explains reason for comparing Manchester United star with Lionel Messi

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has praised Bruno Fernandes' production, comparing him with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi.

Fernandes has enjoyed a solid stint since joining the Red Devils in 2020. In fact, according to Opta (via The Mirror), he's one of only two players to have recorded 50 goals and as many assists in club competitions since then. The Portuguese has recorded 60 goals and 52 assists in 175 games across competitions for United.

The only other player to have done so is Lionel Messi, who has managed 80 goals and 59 assists in that period. That prompted Rio Ferdinand to compare the two on his "Vibe with FIVE" podcast. The former Manchester United centre-back said (as quoted by PSG Talk):

“His (Fernandes') passing, he’s creating chances. His stats, only Messi rivals him in terms of goal involvements since he signed for United.”

He went on to clarify that he doesn't think both players are on the same level, though. Ferdinand reckons Christian Eriksen is important for Fernandes to play as well as he can.

“I’m not saying he is on Messi’s level; no one is saying that Bruno is on Messi’s level; he’s not. But only Messi is above him in those stats. He needs Eriksen to get to that other level. Eriksen, the amount of easy passes he makes, that are just great for teammates.”

Following a sub-par 2021-22 season, Fernandes has looked much better in the ongoing campaign. He has ten goals and 13 assists in 49 games across competitions for Manchester United.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile. has also bounced back from a disappointing previous campaign to register 20 goals and 18 assists in 35 games for PSG this term.

PSG's Lionel Messi and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes put in excellent displays over the weekend

Both PSG and Manchester United picked up routine wins in their respective league fixtures over the weekend. They largely had to thank two of their superstars for the same.

The Parisians beat RC Lens 3-1 in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes on April 15. Lens were down to ten men in the 19th minute, which handed the hosts the initiative.

Kylian Mbappe set the ball rolling with a 31st-minute goal before Vitinha doubled their lead just six minutes later. Lionel Messi scored in the 40th minute to make it 3-0 before half-time. Messi also went on to record three key passes and two dribbles and completed 87% of his passes.

Meanwhile, Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the City Ground in the Premier League on Sunday (April 16). Goals from Antony and Diogo Dalot gave the Red Devils a comfortable win.

While he didn't get on the scoresheet, Bruno Fernandes put in a superb display. The midfield maestro laid out a game-high six key passes, created two big chances and hit the woodwork twice and also got three shots on target. Fernandes also completed a dribble and won three of his four ground duels.

