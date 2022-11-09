Only one among PSG superstar trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe nominated for the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award

Lionel Messi is the only player from the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) front three to be nominated for the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award for October.

French champions PSG maintained their fine start to the 2022-23 season in October. They notably won four and drew one of their five Ligue 1 matches during the month and retained their place at the top of the table.

Starring for Les Parisiens during the period were the revered front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The attacking trio's contributions have helped the club remain unbeaten in all competitions this season.

Lionel Messi scored three goals and provided as many assists in four league appearances in October. It is worth noting that PSG failed to win the only match that the Argentinean was unavailable for last month.

Neymar, on the other hand, found the back of the net twice in the month of October, while providing one assist. Mbappe has four goals and two assists to his name in Ligue 1 last month.

However, Lionel Messi is the only player among the three stars to have been nominated for the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award for October. Neymar and Mbappe have notably been omitted from the final shortlist.

The PSG talisman is pitted against Stade Rennais duo Martin Terrier and Amine Gouri for the award. The attackers helped Bruno Genesio's side win each of their five matches in October.

Gouri notably found the back of the net in each of those games and provided one assist. Terrier netted as many goals as his compatriot and registered one more assist than him.

Neymar and Mbappe's commissions thus appear justified. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Messi can beat the Rennes duo for the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi won the award in September

Lionel Messi notably bagged the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award in September. He netted one goal and provided three assists for his teammates in three league matches that month.

It was the Argentinean's teammate Neymar who won the accolade in August. The Brazil international found the back of the net eight times and registered six assists in just five games in the first month of the season.

A PSG player could possibly win the award for the third time in a row, with Messi nominated for it in October. Gouri and Terrier's record, though, makes them tough competitors.

