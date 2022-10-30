“Only one who played for 3 points”, “God bless him always” – Barcelona fans admire brilliant performance from ‘best player on the pitch’ during late 1-0 win over Valencia

Barcelona fans admired Pedri for his performance against Valencia as Xavi Hernandez's team earned a 1-0 away win against Valencia in La Liga on Saturday (29 October), courtesy of an injury-time winner for Robert Lewandowski.

Pedri found Raphinha in the build-up to the goal. The Brazilian delivered a spectacular cross to find Lewandowski.

Barcelona are now level with Real Madrid on points with the win. However, the Catalan club have played one game more than their arch-rivals.

Pedri had a slow start to the game. However, the 2021 Kopa Trophy winner eventually got back to his usual self and was influential in his team's win.

Many fans opined that the young midfielder was the only one playing for a win. Others said that despite his tender age, Pedri is already in the conversation of being the best midfielder in the world.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the game:

Eiduu @Fatism_10 Pedri is the Only one who played for 3 points. Him and Kounde. Thanks to lewa for delivering that. Pedri is the Only one who played for 3 points. Him and Kounde. Thanks to lewa for delivering that. https://t.co/3QZMiWi0q3

Don Carlos FCB @EfoDelali That Pedri boy eh. God bless him always That Pedri boy eh. God bless him always

Ali @Ali400B I’m so grateful Pedri plays for us I’m so grateful Pedri plays for us https://t.co/7VdfjDLcuo

Jamie Easton Gombau @eastonjamie In my opinion, the MVP today is not Lewandowski. It’s Pedri. The best player on the pitch at Mestalla. By far. In my opinion, the MVP today is not Lewandowski. It’s Pedri. The best player on the pitch at Mestalla. By far.

Achilles @clanofAlph Pedri is in the best midfielder in the world debate. The guy’s too good for his age Pedri is in the best midfielder in the world debate. The guy’s too good for his age

he coulda had three solid assists easy

he’s pulling north of 7s on these rating apps without g/a

GEM

c.a @commonartiste i would like pedri to score more but honestly i don’t care. the guy’s going to be a legendary player whether he averages 3 goals a season or 15. i would like pedri to score more but honestly i don’t care. the guy’s going to be a legendary player whether he averages 3 goals a season or 15.

Kinging Of Lagos {404} @iamadekinging You watch what Pedri does every game and you still don't acknowledge him You watch what Pedri does every game and you still don't acknowledge him

Pedri has made 17 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants this season, scoring two goals. However, statistics are not the most important aspect to express his abilities. Pedri tends to affect the entire game all over the pitch.

Barcelona legend talked about the Pep Guardiola era

Pep Guardiola led the Catalan club to several championships.

While Xavi is currently at the helm of the Catalan club, a decade ago, the midfielder was one of the most important players for the Blaugranas under Pep Guardiola.

His partner in the middle of the park was the 2010 FIFA World Cup winning goalscorer, Andres Iniesta.

The duo had a glittering time under Guardiola at the Catalan club. Guardiola's team revolutionized the way football was played. They won several major honors and are considered one of the best teams ever.

In a recent interview with TyC Sport, Iniesta said (via Barca Universal):

“Guardiola’s Barcelona stood out not only for the titles we won but for the way we did it. It went beyond winning or losing. I never enjoyed football as much as I did during Guardiola’s Barcelona era. Not only because of that midfield but because of the team and the coach we had.

"I enjoyed it like never before and I think that what that team achieved was something that had never happened before.”

