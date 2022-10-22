"Only one team he can go to" - Pundit tips Cristiano Ronaldo to join Champions League club on loan in January 

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has tipped Chelsea to sign Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo on loan in January.

The Portuguese superstar faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after struggling to feature regularly in Erik Ten Hag's first team.

Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel towards the end of United's match against Tottenham Hotspur in midweek. The Red Devils won the game 2-0 but the Portuguese went down the tunnel in the 89th minute despite the fact that Ten Hag still had two substitutions in his hand.

The Manchester United manager has also claimed that the Portuguese international refused to come on as a substitute. The Red Devils have made a statement by announcing that Ronaldo will not be traveling with the squad to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“He’s out for this game, and then we continue. I'm open for that and for me that’s a strike. Cristiano remains an important part of the squad and I count on him for the rest of the season”. Erik ten Hag: “I count on Cristiano Ronaldo for the rest of the season”.“He’s out for this game, and then we continue. I'm open for that and for me that’s a strike. Cristiano remains an important part of the squad and I count on him for the rest of the season”. Erik ten Hag: “I count on Cristiano Ronaldo for the rest of the season”. 🚨🔴 #MUFC“He’s out for this game, and then we continue. I'm open for that and for me that’s a strike. Cristiano remains an important part of the squad and I count on him for the rest of the season”. https://t.co/LayzIlxnAm

Arsenal great Kevin Campbell has suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United in January on a loan deal. The former England striker has insisted that he could see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner joining Chelsea in the winter window. He told talkSPORT (via HITC):

“I think there might be a loan in January. He wants to play Champions League football. Of the four teams that are in the Champions League there’s one – only one – team he can go to. It’s not going to be Spurs. It’s not going to be Liverpool. Yes [it could be Chelsea]. No, not inside info.”

Chelsea wanted Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United in the summer

As per Eurosport, Cristiano Ronaldo was keen to leave Manchester United at the start of the season. The Portuguese international was believed to be desperate to play Champions League football but failed to secure a move.

As per The Mirror, Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly wanted Ronaldo this summer as his first marquee signing after acquiring the west London giants.

However, then-manager Thomas Tuchel did not want the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at Stamford Bridge. It was a decision that played a big part in the German losing his job as per the report.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Some Man Utd fans have short memories, last season Cristiano Ronaldo was top scorer & won so many personal awards in a struggling team. To see so many negative things said by Man Utd fans about Cristiano Ronaldo in the last few days is disappointing. Some Man Utd fans have short memories, last season Cristiano Ronaldo was top scorer & won so many personal awards in a struggling team. To see so many negative things said by Man Utd fans about Cristiano Ronaldo in the last few days is disappointing. https://t.co/SEQj4YNN19

Fans will have to wait and see whether Graham Potter is open to signing Cristiano Ronaldo if Chelsea decides to make a move for him in January. The Englishman has enjoyed a decent start to his tenure at Chelsea since taking charge and is yet to lose a game with the Blues.

Poll : 0 votes