"Only one way to convince this sort of player" - Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says he will need to show Manchester United target Harry Kane they can win trophies together 

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is desperately trying to convince Harry Kane to stay at the club next season. In a recent pre-match conference, he hailed the Englishman as one of the best strikers in the world. He added that the only way to convince the striker to stay at Spurs is by winning trophies together.

Kane had a slow start to the season as the player struggled under former manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Moreover, the England international was extremely disappointed in not being able to leave Spurs and join Manchester City last summer.

However, under Conte, he has found his form back and has been scoring goals and assisting regularly for Spurs. Kane has scored 10 goals in 20 appearances that he has made under Conte's guidance.

Conte said in the interview:

"Harry is a player with great ambition and it must be this way because we are talking about a world-class striker. Records are important but, at the same time, it’s also important to lift trophies. Only when you win and lift trophies can you go into the story of the club."

He added:

"There is only one way to convince this sort of player. It is to work, to convince them of your football knowledge and to improve them. Only this way do you have the respect of players."

Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham at the end of the season?

Harry Kane tried to leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer to join Manchester City. Spurs fans saw the player admitting that he needed a new challenge and that a move away from the London club was on the cards.

City even sent official bids to Tottenham, the last of which was valued at €150 million. But Spurs owner Daniel Levy rejected all those offers as he wanted the Englishman to be part of the squad for the 2021-22 season.

- @David_Ornstein Should Harry Kane lean towards leaving in the run-up to next season and Levy’s stance stays the same, it is thought Kane may consider resisting any attempt to sell him in 2023 and instead look to see out his final 12 months and leave on a free aged 31. Should Harry Kane lean towards leaving in the run-up to next season and Levy’s stance stays the same, it is thought Kane may consider resisting any attempt to sell him in 2023 and instead look to see out his final 12 months and leave on a free aged 31.- @David_Ornstein https://t.co/MNj6mGAAtd

A lot has changed since Antonio Conte took charge as Tottenham's new manager in November. Conte, who is known to be a serial winner, has been demanding more from the players and the club as well.

The striker has a great relationship with Conte so far. Needless to say, the Italian will want to convince the England international to stay at Spurs and win trophies together.

