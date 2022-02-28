"Only player out of 22 to miss" - Gary Lineker mocks Chelsea and Kepa Arrizabalaga after Carabao Cup final loss

Gary Lineker aimed a dig at Chelsea and Kepa Arrizabalaga after the Blues fell to a penalty shootout defeat against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. The Chelsea shot-stopper missed the deciding penalty, having failed to make a single save, and has received a lot of negative press ever since.

Lineker took to Twitter to aim a sly dig at both player and club, following their loss:

"That must be a first. Bring on a keeper for a penalty shootout and the only player out of 22 to miss is that substitute keeper, Kepa."

The Spanish keeper came on to replace Edouard Mendy for the penalty shootout, but failed to save any spotkicks. It didn't help that he blasted the ball over the goal to give Liverpool the trophy.

The star's costly penalty miss cost the Blues the chance to add a domestic cup to their trophy haul this season.

Chelsea will now focus on holding on to third spot in the league as well as mounting a defense of their European crown. The Blues will hope to put this setback behind them and move forward to possibly further trophies at the end of the season.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are celebrating a record-breaking League Cup win, with the Reds holding the most wins in the competition’s history. Jurgen Klopp will now hope to maintain the momentum and set his sights on potentially lifting a quadruple at the end of the current campaign.

Chelsea performed admirably against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final

Although Thomas Tuchel opted to bring in Kepa Arrizabalaga for the penalty shootout, Edouard Mendy performed brilliantly against the Reds on the evening. Making a number of key saves, the Sengalese shot-stopper kept the Blues in the game through 90 minutes and more.

Chelsea will, however, rue the clear-cut chances they missed during the hard-fought tie, having failed to score. The goal they did manage was ruled offside by VAR, but they will be unhappy after failing to make their counter-attacks count.

Defensively, the Blues performed well, keeping a ruthless Liverpool attack at bay throughout the entire game. A notable moment came when Thiago Silva cleared an almost-certain goal from Mohamed Salah off the line. Overall, Tuchel's men were admirable against a more ruthless Liverpool outfit, and there were positives to take home for the Blues.

