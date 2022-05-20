“Only player allowed to remain after this season” – Chelsea fans salute ‘unreal’ player despite Leicester draw

Chelsea put in a meek performance in their penultimate Premier League game of the season as they drew 1-1 against Leicester City on Thursday, May 19.

Following on from their FA Cup final defeat on penalties against Liverpool on May 14, Thomas Tuchel made two changes to the side as the Blues put in a dull display.

James Maddison put the Foxes' ahead within six minutes before Marcos Alonso equalized just after the half-hour mark. Despite dominating the second half, Chelsea couldn't find the breakthrough, with Christian Pulisic missing a particularly great chance late on.

The stalemate meant that Chelsea have won just one of their previous six games. Supporters have questioned which of their current squad members should stay on next season.

According to The Mirror, Tuchel and new owner Todd Boehly are aiming to conduct a squad overhaul this summer as the club look to rebuild following a turbulent few months.

Following the full-time whistle at Stamford Bridge, fans saluted their youth academy product Reece James. The England international has arguably been one of the club's star performers this term.

The 22-year-old right-back has made 38 appearances this season, but has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, according to GOAL.

Fans took to Twitter to heap praise on the England defender following another exceptional display, which included a wonderful assist for Alonso's equliazer:

Thomas Tuchel reacts to disappointing Chelsea draw with Leicester

Following the full-time whistle at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel admitted he was pleased that his side gave away so few chances to their opponents. He also added that they are still someway off leaders Manchester City and Liverpool.

The German boss told BBC Sport:

"It's not been such a difficult week. We had an excellent win at Leeds and a brilliant final which we lost."

"We tried to do well in effort and it's like a broken record as we deserved to win at home and we gave half a chance away and got punished from nothing."

He continued:

"We didn't allow any chances for Leicester and finished with a point to secure third. It's what we have deserved. All season we have been first, second or third, very consistent. There's another level to Manchester City and Liverpool, a huge task to close to these two teams."

"But we had to defend our position against teams in Tottenham and Arsenal who had played far less games than us and we have taken the position we deserved."

