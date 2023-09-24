“Only player who gave 100 per cent today”, “What a guy” – Chelsea star receives rare praise from fans despite 1-0 loss to Aston Villa

Chelsea shot-stopper Robert Sanchez was one of the few players to walk away with some praise from the supporters despite losing 1-0 to Aston Villa on Sunday (September 24). The newly signed goalkeeper made some crucial saves to keep the Blues in the game which eventually went in vain.

Sanchez was on top of his game in the first half of the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge. The Spain goalkeeper made two acrobatic saves to deny Lucas Digne and then Nicolo Zaniolo.

Sanchez, who arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, failed to keep a clean sheet but did make four saves from inside the box in the game.

Aston Villa, however, did snatch the lead through Ollie Watkins at the 73-minute mark. The England international beat Sanchez from an acute angle to help his side claim all three points at Stamford Bridge. A straight red card to Malo Gusto in the 58th minute didn't help Chelsea's cause either.

Despite the home defeat, Chelsea fans on Twitter (X) heaped praise on Robert Sanchez's valiant effort. Some stated that the Spaniard is probably the best signing the club has made under the Todd Boehly regime. Other supporters, meanwhile, compared to the former club legend Petr Cech.

Here are a few tweets in that regard:

"Robert Sanchez, I wasn't familiar with your game, what a guy!!!"

"Robert Sanchez, thank you for being the only player who gave 100% today."

Chelsea signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton in the recently concluded summer transfer window and made him their first-choice goalkeeper. This was a result of the club selling Edouard Mendy to Al-Ahli and sending out Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan to Real Madrid.

Sanchez has played in all six games of the 2023-24 season, conceding a total of seven goals and keeping two clean sheets so far.

Chelsea's poor start to the season gets worse following defeat to Aston Villa

Chelsea, under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, have continued with their poor start to the 2023-24 season following home defeat to Aston Villa. The Blues have just one win in the league, which came against newly-promoted Luton Town.

Following another drab display at Stamford Bridge, the Blues find themselves 14th in the standings, having picked up just five points from six games. They are currently on a three-game winless run in the league. It is worth mentioning that this was the club's second consecutive home defeat after losing to Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will now face Robert Sanchez's former club Brighton in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (September 27). The game will once again be played at Stamford Bridge.