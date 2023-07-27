"Only real magicians do magic" - Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos sends heartfelt message to David Silva as he announces retirement

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has wished David Silva well after the midfielder announced his retirement from football.

The 37-year-old, who last played for Real Sociedad, was forced to hang up his boots after suffering a devastating knee injury.

In a tweet, the former PSG man congratulated the midfielder on his career, wishing him well further. He said:

My dear Silvinho, only real magicians do magic. Thanks for sharing yours with us, @21LVA

A big hug. I wish you the best in this new stage.

Silva rose up the ranks in Valencia's youth setup, making his debut for Spanish side SD Eibar on loan from his parent side. As a 20-year-old, he became a first-choice midfielder for the Valencia side. Over four seasons for the La Liga club, he made 168 appearances, scoring 32 goals and setting up 36 more. He was instrumental in the side's Copa del Rey victory in 2008.

He eventually moved to the Premier League in 2010, joining Manchester City on a four-year deal. He went on to establish himself as an iconic player for the Cityzens, making over 400 appearances.

During his 10-year stint, he scored 77 goals and notched 140 assists. He lifted the Premier League four times and was also a two-time FA Cup winner.

He was also part of the 2010 Spain side that lifted the World Cup. He also was in the team that won both the 2008 as well as 2012 European Championships. Overall, the midfielder made 125 appearances for the national side, scoring 35 goals.

Manchester City hail club legend David Silva after retirement announcement

The Spanish midfielder is one of the greatest players in club history.

The statement read:

"David Silva has announced his retirement from football after suffering a knee injury. The 37-year-old damaged his anterior cruciate ligament during pre-season training with his current La Liga club Real Sociedad.

"He has now decided to call time on a wonderful career for both Club and country and will be remembered as one of the greatest players in City’s history"

Silva went on to become a key component of four Premier League-winning squads under different managers for the Cityzens. He left the club in 2020 to join Real Sociedad.