"Only thing I can predict is the victory of PSG" - Kylian Mbappe says UCL showdown against Real Madrid will be 'a difficult match'

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is pumped to play against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The France international recently spoke about the tie as he predicted a victory for his side against Los Blancos.

The match between PSG and Real Madrid is certainly the glamor tie for this year's round of 16 matches in the Champions League. PSG ended up finishing second in their group stage behind Premier League champions Manchester City. Whereas Real Madrid topped their group, five points ahead of second-placed Inter Milan.

During the Globe Soccer Awards 2021 ceremony, Mbappe was asked about the european tie against Madrid. He said:

"The only thing I can see or predict is the victory of PSG. It will be a difficult match” said Kylian Mbappe.

PSG have been lacking consistency as the team has yet to fire on all cylinders this season. The arrival of Lionel Messi in the summer was expected to boost the team's strength. However, Messi hasn't yet found his rhythm and is trying to adapt to his new environment. He has scored just once in 11 appearances in Ligue 1, assisting five goals.

With Neymar out due to injury, the Parisians are placing high hopes on 23-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are riding high on momentum right now as Carlo Ancelotti has worked out a well-organized team this season. The midfield trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro seem to have found their collective magic back.

The tie between Real Madrid and PSG is also interesting because of the situation of Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish giants.

Los Blancos put in a couple of bids in the summer as well but PSG rejected them. Now, with Mbappe's contract running out in the summer of 2022, Real Madrid can get him for free.

Will we see PSG star Kylian Mbappe play for Real Madrid next season?

Kylian Mbappe has been very adamant in not signing an extension with PSG. The Ligue 1 giants have tried multiple offers and bonuses to keep Mbappe at Parc des Princes next season. However, they haven't worked out yet.

Time is running out for Paris Saint Germain as there are just six more months left for Mbappe to leave the club for free.

With each passing day, it seems likely that Real Madrid will sign Kylian Mbappe next summer. He can also sign a pre-contract with them in January and move in the summer.

