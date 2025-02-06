“Opponent, teammate, captain, legend. It was an honour for me” - Real Madrid star sends message to Marcelo as he announces retirement

Real Madrid defender David Alaba sent a heartfelt message to Marcelo after the Brazilian superstar announced his retirement from football at the age of 36. On Thursday, February 6, the Brazilian posted a video on social media to convey that he was hanging his boots after an illustrious career spanning two decades.

"My story as a player ends here but I still have much to give to football," Marcelo said in the video that highlights an assortment of iconic moments in his career.

The 36-year-old Brazilian is one of the most decorated left-backs in Los Blancos history, playing 546 games for the club and lifting five Champions League crowns, four FIFA Club World Cups, and six LaLiga trophies, among others.

Marcelo also enjoyed trophy-ladden stints at Fluminense after leaving Madrid in 2022. Most notably, he helped them win the Copa Libertadores in 2023—their first win in the club's 122 years of existence. He left the side in November 2024 after an argument with head coach Mano Menezes during a game against Gremio.

After Marcelo announced his retirement, his former teammate David Alaba took to Instagram to leave a message for the veteran Brazilian. He said (quoted by @MadridXtra):

“Opponent, teammate, captain, legend. It was an honor for me. Thank you, brother.”

David Alaba shared the pitch with the Brazilian for 665 minutes across 15 games during the 2021-22 season when the two played for Real Madrid.

"Real Madrid is and always will be his home"—Los Blancs president Florentino Perez waxes lyrical about Marcelo after he announces retirement

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez lavished praise on Marcelo after the latter announced his retirement from football. The Brazilian first joined Los Merengues in January 2007 from Fluminense and spent 15 and a half seasons at Santiago Bernabeu.

He left the Spanish giants as the most decorated player in their history with 25 trophies. However, the number has since been surpassed by players like Luka Modric, Nacho, and Daniel Carvajal.

Following the Brazilian's announcement, Florentino Perez wrote via the club's website:

“One of the greatest left-backs in Real Madrid and world football history, and we had the privilege of watching him for a long time. He is one of our greatest legends and Real Madrid is and always will be his home.”

The 36-year-old also played a key role in helping the side lift their long-sought La Decima in Lisbon. The Brazilian's last match for Los Blancos was their 1-0 win against Liverpool in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final. However, he was an unused substitute in the game.

