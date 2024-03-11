"Opponents don't know how to defend against me" - Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr on how one tactical switch has made him 'unstoppable'

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has explained why opposition defenders have a torrid time trying to keep him quiet.

Vinicius has become a world-beater in La Liga with Los Blancos, giving the opposition nightmares with his blistering pace. He often easily breaks free of defenders with his silky skillset and dribbling abilities.

The 23-year-old has been causing havoc this season, with 16 goals and eight goals in 27 games across competitions. His overall tally for Real Madrid since arriving in July 2018 is 75 goals and 72 assists in 252 games.

Vinicius thinks defenders have problems handling him due to his versatility. The Brazilian star told the club's official website:

"I'm trying to help as much as I can, changing my game. I'm unstoppable because when I'm not playing well as a winger I go central and the opponents don't know how to defend against me."

Expand Tweet

The 26-cap Brazil international's incredible consistency and form has been key for Real Madrid. He scored the winner in Los Blancos' 1-0 win against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final.

Vinicius finished sixth in the 2023 Ballon d'Or rankings, Madrid's highest placing. He is helping Carlo Ancelotti's side in their quest to win La Liga and the Champions League this season.

Guti named Vinicius ahead of Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe as the world's best player

Real Madrid are expected to add Kylian Mbappe to their formidable frontline.

Vinicius has received plenty of plaudits during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has emerged as one of the La Liga giants' protagonists and is rivaling the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland as Europe's best attacker.

Real Madrid icon Guti argued that the two-time La Liga champion is a superior player to Mbappe in April last year. The Spaniard alluded to his red-hot form in the 2022-23 campaign (via The Sun):

"Of course. Current form? Number one right now. I've seen PSG and their league and Champions League games. It's true that Mbappe is really good, but what Vinicius is doing right now is out of this world."

Expand Tweet

The Brazilian was Madrid's standout performer last season and produced the best numbers of his career. He registered 23 goals and 21 assists in 55 games across competitions.

He'll likely put the rivalry with Mbappe to one side this summer. The PSG superstar looks set to arrive at the Bernabeu once his contract expires.

Mbappe is acknowledged as one of Europe's best-attacking talents. He's conjured up 34 goals and seven assists in 35 games across competitions this season.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner has reportedly signed a contract with Real Madrid. Ancelotti will have a field day with the Frenchman, the Brazilian, and Jude Bellingham at his disposal.