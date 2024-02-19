Kylian Mbappe signs contract with Real Madrid after deciding to leave PSG - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe has reportedly already signed a contract with Real Madrid amidst claims that he will leave the French club this summer.

As per a report in MARCA, Real Madrid have already completed the signing of their main target, Mbappe. The forward is said to have signed a five-year deal recently, with the move expected to be made official on July 1 when the summer transfer window opens.

As per the aforementioned report, the Frenchman will join Los Blancos as a free agent after his contract at Parc des Princes expires at the end of the season. He had the option to extend his PSG deal by another season but decided against it.

Last summer, Mbappe claimed in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport that he was planning to leave the Ligue 1 giants. He had said:

"I didn't ask either to be sold or to go to Real Madrid. I just confirmed that I don't want to activate the extra year foreseen in the contract. We have never talked about a renewal with PSG, but I'm happy to stay here next season."

PSG reportedly offered new deals with blockbuster salary hikes to Kylian Mbappe to keep him beyond the summer, but the forward was not interested.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe came close to joining Real Madrid in 2022

Kylian Mbappe reportedly came close to joining Real Madrid in 2022 before he signed a new deal at PSG. The forward was said to have held talks with the Spanish side but the move fell through at the last moment.

BBC caught up with Mbappe in 2022 and quizzed him about a possible future move to Real Madrid. He said:

"You never know what can happen in the future. I give up to think about the future, I only think about the present and the present is I signed a new contract for three years more at Paris St-Germain."

When pushed, Mbappe added:

"Never over. It was last week I made the decision to stay. First of all I spoke to the president of Real Madrid because I have a lot of respect for him and the club. I think it was important to say it personally that I wasn't going to go. To be a great player [you have] to be honest and everything was great and good because we have a good relationship."

Liverpool and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on Kylian Mbappe, as per multiple reports.