"Optimistic" - L'Equipe provide fitness on PSG superstar Neymar as UCL clash with Real Madrid edges closer

PSG ace Neymar faces a race against time to be available for their Champions League clash with Real Madrid next month.

The Brazilian has been sidelined following a knock to his ankle since the end of November, missing 11 games in all competitions.

It is the latest in a series of injury bouts he has suffered since joining the Ligue 1 giants in 2017.

Co-incidentally, most of them have come around the same time, causing him to miss many of their crucial European ties in the past.

Now there's a chance Neymar could sit out the first-leg of their last-16 clash with Los Blancos at the Parc des Princes.

However, French news outlet L'Equipe reports that Neymar is "optimistic" about recovering in time for the all-important encounter.

He doesn't feel any pain in his ankle anymore and PSG also posted a medical update recently that could allay fears.

The club said the 28-year-old had started running again in training and is now beginning the reconditioning phase on the pitch.

Although PSG still have Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to bank upon, Neymar has played a big part in their Champions League run so far.

He averaged 1.5 key passes per game, a testament to his importance in creating chances, despite having drawn a blank in both, the goal and assist column in four group matches.

The Brazilian's availability will be a natural boost for the side, who have relied heavily upon his playmaking wizardry over the last few seasons in the knockout stages of the competition.

PSG ace looking to break Real Madrid duck in Europe

Neymar is no stranger to Real Madrid, having come up against them a few times in El Clasico during his Barcelona days.

In 10 career appearances against Los Blancos, the Brazilian has struck thrice and made five assists, although all his goal-contributions have come in Blaugrana colors.

With PSG, he's faced them twice in Europe - in the last-16 of the 2017/18 season and the group stages of the 2019/20 season.

Neymar played only once each on both occasions but failed to find the net or bag an assist, while missing the other two through injury.

He'd be desperate to break the duck against his old rivals in Europe and finally open his account for the season too.

PSG host Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes on February 15, while the return leg is scheduled for March 9 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava