"Other teams give up, we don't" - Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid have a magic like no other club after stunning Manchester City comeback

Carlo Ancelotti has spoken proudly about Real Madrid's shocking comeback against Manchester City. The Madridistas were down 4-3 in the first leg and saw the Cityzens score the opening goal in the second leg. However, two late goals from Rodrygo and a Karim Benzema penalty in extra time saw the game turn around dramatically to favor Ancelotti's men.

Speaking to Real Madrid Live (via Madrid Zone), the star manager praised his team's mentality, stating:

"Other teams give up, we don't."

He also added:

"We have a magic that no other club has."

He's not wrong either. Real Madrid have performed a comeback against Paris Saint-Germain, stopped Chelsea from making a comeback, and now a comeback against Manchester City.

It was truly magical as Los Blancos scored two goals within 84 seconds to turn the game around in front of their fans at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Cityzens may have performed better on the night, but ultimately, a lapse in defensive concentration did them in.

Two goals took the game from a Manchester City's certain place beside Liverpool in the Champions League final to an unexpected 30 minutes of extra time. City continued their attacking influence but could not do much. Their hopes were crushed when Ruben Dias' tackle caught Benzema's ankle in the box.

Five minutes into extra time, Benzema scored the penalty, putting his side three goals ahead on the night and one goal ahead on aggregate. Stade de France now awaits Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 28 for the Champions League final and a chance to secure the most coveted trophy in Europe.

Real Madrid are interested in Romelu Lukaku amidst battle against Manchester City for Erling Haaland: Report

Madrid have been linked with a move to out-of-favor Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku. That is in the event that a move for Norwegian striker Erling Haaland doesn’t go through. The Belgian will provide the Spanish champions with another quality option upfront alongside the phenomenal Karim Benzema.

According to reports by Football London, Los Blancos would be open to ending the Belgian’s second stint in west London. Lukaku’s return to Chelsea has been far from sweet, with the Blues reportedly open to cutting their losses in him.

While none of the clubs involved have released an official statement on the potential move, Lukaku’s future is sure to be one of the topics of discussion come summer.

