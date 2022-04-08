“Other teams have realised they have to push more to chase us” – Guardiola opens up on Manchester City-Liverpool rivalry that ‘raised the bar’ in England

Pep Guardiola has discussed the Manchester City-Liverpool rivalry in a recent interview, as the two English giants prepare for their clash this weekend.

Speaking on Man City TV, the Spanish tactician explained how the rivalry has raised the bar for success in the Premier League, saying:

“What is sure is that Liverpool and City in the last years, we have raised the bar, we have raised the targets the Premier League had before."

“We have pushed each other a lot and I think they other teams have realised they have to push more to chase us."

He added:

“In the last five years, one year we were a little bit out, last season they had injuries and Manchester United were there, but both teams in the last five years, we were there fighting between each other.”

Both teams have dominated the English landscape for the past few seasons. During the 2018-19 campaign, the two teams chased after the Premier League title with so much vigour. Eventually, Manchester City won the title with 98 points, one ahead of Liverpool.

The next season saw the Reds leave the Cityzens behind, racking up 99 points from 38 games. City, who came in second that season, scored 102 goals, averaging over 2.5 goals per game. They're set to face each other in the FA Cup semi-finals this seaon on April 16, and could potentially meet in the Champions League as well.

On Sunday, however, Jurgen Klopp's men will travel to the Etihad Stadium in hopes of getting a win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. With just one point between the two teams on the Premier League table, this clash could potentially decide who wins the title.

Could Sunday's clash between Manchester City and Liverpool decide who takes the crown?

Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League

Although the clash is seen by many fans and pundits as a title decider, Jurgen Klopp does not believe this to be true. Technically, the German tactician is correct.

Both clubs have to play in the FA Cup, and they are also in the final stages of the Champions League. With both teams challenging on multiple fronts, player rotations are inevitable and injuries are not out of the question.

Both teams have eight games left to play, and while Man City have Aston Villa, West Ham, and Newcastle to see off, the Reds will have to face Manchester United and Tottenham.

They may not win all their games after their clash at the Etihad Stadium, but both teams have shown a penchant for getting on a winning streak and not losing steam.

They're both very capable of scoring maximum points in the matches after their clash on Sunday.

