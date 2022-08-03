"Other teams aren't sleeping!" - Jay Jay Okocha delivers verdict on 2022-23 Bundesliga title race, Golden Boot favorites and more

Nigerian great Jay Jay Okocha is a popular figure in the Bundesliga and dazzled fans worldwide with his trickery and flair. The 48-year-old, who also enjoyed a successful stint in the Premier League with Bolton Wanderers in the 2000s, is fondly remembered by Eintracht Frankfurt fans, having represented the club between 1992 and 1996.

With the 2022-23 Bundesliga season set to commence this weekend, Okocha sat down with media personnel worldwide and spoke candidly in a wide-ranging interview.

When asked by Sportskeeda what the race for the Bundesliga Golden Boot could look like this season in the absence of Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland, Okocha picked Christopher Nkunku as a player who could get his hands on the prize.

"Lewandowski dominated the league for the past decade or so when it comes to goalscoring. It's difficult to see who will follow suit because he was consistent like no other player I've seen in the Bundesliga"

"Maybe Christopher Nkunku from Leipzig, but it's very important who you're playing with and the kind of service you're getting. Erling Haaland has left as well, who was pretty much Lewandowski's main competitor, so it'll be interesting to see who takes over this season. I'm looking forward to seeing what happens just like everyone else."

Bayern Munich are on an astonishing run of 10 successive Bundesliga wins and won the league by eight points last season as Borussia Dortmund settled for a second-place finish. The Bavarian giants will undoubtedly go into the 2022-23 season as favorites, but Okocha hopes to see more competition in the German top-flight this time around.

"I hope other clubs can compete a bit more this season because it's getting a bit boring having Bayern's name written on the title every season. Hopefully, Dortmund will have the belief that they can challenge Bayern, but other teams aren't sleeping. They will fancy their chances of causing an upset this season, so I hope we will see more title competition this season."

Okocha fires transfer warning to Dortmund as Bellingham's stock continues to rise

When asked to predict a young player who could enjoy a standout season in the Bundesliga, Okocha was quick to name Jude Bellingham, who is widely regarded as one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe.

Referring to the England international as a great talent, Okocha admitted that he'd like for Dortmund to retain their prized asset, with big teams across the continent reportedly keeping close tabs on the former Birmingham City midfielder.

"I like Jude Bellingham, he's shown that he's got great talent. He did well last season as well and I expect him to carry on from where he left off. It shows how well he is rated by Dortmund, he's a player I really like."

"It would be nice for Dortmund to keep him for as long as they can, sometimes it's a threat for a club to have such a young talent. He can always get offers from the big guns, but it's good to see that the club want to tie him down."

