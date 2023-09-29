“Otherwise, they’ll lose it and fail to climb the table” – Berbatov delivers his prediction for Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has tipped the Red Devils to defeat Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in their next Premier League match on Saturday (September 30).

Erik ten Hag's men will take on the Eagles for the second time in the span of five days. After a 3-0 Carabao Cup victory against the same opposition on Tuesday night (September 26), Manchester United will be hoping for a similar result this weekend.

Berbatov believes that his ex-club need the win to gain much-needed momentum. The Manchester outfit have been far from impressive and are currently placed ninth on the Premier League table.

Predicting a 2-1 win in favour of his old club, the former Premier League striker said (via Metro):

"No surprises here – they’ve just played each other, but United need to get the momentum going and win again. Otherwise, they’ll lose it and fail to climb the table. It’s a must-win, and they’ve already shown they can beat Palace. I’ll go with United to win."

Last week, Manchester United managed to defeat Burnley by a slender 1-0 margin. After managing just 38% of the ball and fewer attempts compared to their opposition (12 to 11), ten Hag will be looking for a better performance this time out.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace are placed tenth with a point less than their upcoming opponents. With eight points, the Eagles have won and drawn two games each from their opening six matches.

"I would be ashamed"- Roy Keane slams Jadon Sancho amid ten Hag controversy at Manchester United

Roy Keane (via Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho has been the hot topic at Manchester United amid an uncertain start for the club in the new Premier League season. Former Red Devil Roy Keane claims he would be ashamed if he were Sancho, who has seemingly fallen out with his manager.

The comments from Keane on the Stick to Football podcast came after the England international was dropped by Erik ten Hag for poor performances in training.

Addressing the same, the pundit said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I would be ashamed if a manager came out in the media and said that about me. People say you can’t say anything about players in the media, yeah you can. You can send messages out to people."

Following the former Ajax boss' comments after the Arsenal 3-1 loss on September 3, Sancho hit back on his X account (formerly Twitter), claiming the statements to be untrue.

Since the falling out, the 24-year-old has been frozen out of the team and currently trains away from his colleagues. Sancho has managed just three league appearances off the bench this season for a cumulative 76 minutes, with no goal contributions so far.