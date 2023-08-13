"Our ambition this season is to go and win the league" - Liverpool star sends message to PL rivals after draw against Chelsea

After the 1-1 draw against Chelsea, Trent Alexander-Arnold has emphatically declared that Liverpool remain a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League title race. This comes despite widespread skepticism about their championship credentials.

The doubts surrounding the Reds' potential to clinch the title this season stem from their lack of reinforcements, particularly in defensive midfield and central defense. The season opener draw against Chelsea further exposed vulnerabilities in these areas, casting shadows of doubt over their capacity to challenge for the top spot.

Alexander-Arnold said via Liverpool Echo:

"We've got a winning mentality and our ambition this season is to go and win the league. We are not going to be shy about that and nor should we. Our expectation is to be in and around it come the turn of the year.''

The draw against the Blues has intensified calls for reinforcements, particularly in midfield, where the Reds' deficiencies were evident. Alexander-Arnold even expressed readiness to assume a midfield role permanently, further underscoring his commitment to the team's success.

He further added:

"It’s something I’d be up for and it’s something I’ll enjoy playing, but it’s not my decision. If and when that decision does come, I will learn on the job and try and make it work. We need to try and get as close to perfection as possible, and that's difficult.''

Despite a challenging match against Chelsea, Alexander-Arnold praised his team's initial performance and acknowledged the difficulty of playing at Stamford Bridge. He analyzed the tactical intricacies employed by Chelsea and vowed that Liverpool would build on the hard-fought point gained.

''Pochettino will be encouraged by that'' - Roy Keane reacts to Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Liverpool in the season opener

Football pundit Roy Keane offered insights following Chelsea and Liverpool's 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on August 13. Keane analyzed the managers' post-match sentiments, noting that Mauricio Pochettino, the Blue's manager, could find encouragement in the match's outcome.

On the other hand, Keane observed that Pool's manager, Jurgen Klopp, seemed disappointed with the quality of the performance towards the end of the game.

Speaking on the Sky Sports' post-match show, Keane said:

"I think Pochettino will be encouraged by that, I think Klopp will be disappointed by the end quality.''

Liverpool opened the scoring in the first half through a Luiz Diaz goal, while Chelsea's equalizer came through Axel Disasi. Both teams got a goal ruled offside, and despite many other goalscoring opportunities, the game eventually ended with a 1-1 draw.