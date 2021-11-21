"Our most creative player, he's unreal" - Chelsea fans laud 28-year-old for impressive display against Leicester City

Chelsea fans have heaped praise on Blues midfielder Hakim Ziyech for his impressive performance against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea claimed an impressive 3-0 victory over Brendan Rodgers' side. Antonio Rudiger gave Thomas Tuchel's side the lead early in the 14th minute before N'Golo Kante doubled his side's advantage in the 28th minute.

Hakim Ziyech came one as a second-half substitute and created a number of goal-scoring opportunities for Chelsea. He provided an assist to Christian Pulisic, which the American converted in the 71st minute. Chelsea fans were impressed with Ziyech's performance and praised the Moroccan on social media.

'Our most creative player, he's unreal,' said a Chelsea fan on Twitter.

Hakim Ziyech was an unused substitute in Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Burnley prior to the international break. His lack of regular playing time under the management of Thomas Tuchel this season has sparked rumors of a potential exit for the 28-year-old.

Hakim Ziyech has fallen behind the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, and Christian Pulisic in the pecking order at Chelsea in recent months. He has made just five appearances in the Premier League for Thomas Tuchel's side this season.

The former Ajax star was one of the most sought-after attacking midfielders in Europe prior to his £37 million move to Chelsea in the summer of 2020. Reports have suggested Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing the Chelsea star on loan for the rest of the season in January.

Chelsea unlikely to let go off Hakim Ziyech as they look to compete for multiple trophies this season

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Pre Season Friendly

Chelsea's victory over Leicester City increased their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points ahead of second-placed Liverpool. The Blues are the favorites to win the Premier League this season. A number of fans and pundits believe the Blues have the capacity to retain their Champions League title and win a domestic Cup.

Thomas Tuchel will therefore look to keep hold of the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Ross Barkley to retain the strength in depth Chelsea possess in their squad. The German will also be given the opportunity to rotate his squad and rest key players during the hectic winter period.

Reports have suggested Hakim Ziyech will reject interest from Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund. The Moroccan is believed to be keen to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place in Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up.

Edited by Parimal