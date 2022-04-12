“Our days of suffering are over” – Fans thrilled as Manchester United reportedly reach agreement with Erik ten Hag to become permanent manager

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Erik ten Hag to become the club's next permanent manager.
The Ajax coach has long been rumored to be the Red Devils' number one choice to succeed interim boss Ralf Rangnick.
The Athletic reports that a verbal agreement between Manchester United and ten Hag has been agreed with contractual details to be confirmed in due course.
Ten Hag's backroom staff will also be finalized, with the Dutchman set to sign a contract of up to four years with the Old Trafford side.
United fans were delighted with the news and took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the news. Here are some of the best reactions to the news:
Manchester United's long managerial hunt finally reaches a conclusion
The Red Devils have taken a long-winded approach to finding their successor to interim manager Ralf Rangnick.
They sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November last year after a string of poor results. After that, United were cautious about employing an immediate successor, with so many top bosses already working at different clubs.
There were rumors emerging that the club were considering a move for Antonio Conte, who was not working at the time. Fabrizio Romano reported that the Italian was excited by the prospect of taking over at Old Trafford.
That move, however, never came to fruition with the Manchester United board's eyes firmly set on one man. Conte ended up joining Tottenham Hotspur after they sacked Nuno Espirito Santo in November.
Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino was the head although he played down talks of departing the Parc des Princes at the time (per SkySports).
Rangnick was then appointed interim manager with the idea of going into a consultancy role at the end of the season to work alongside a new manager.
They then drew up a four-man shortlist with Ten Hag, Pochettino, Spain's Luis Enrique and Sevilla head coach Julien Loptegui all being targeted.
The latter two came out to dispsell their chances of taking over, leaving only Pochettino and Ten Hag to battle it out.
It had seemed the door was opening on a potential Pochettino arrival when his Parisian side exited the UEFA Champions League in February. But Ten Hag's availability drew the attention of the Red Devils.
Interviews were then held with the Dutchman soon usurping the former Tottenham manager as the favorite for the Manchester United role.
The speculation grew with Ten Hag not playing down rumors that he was in negotiations to take over.
Romano then reported that the Ajax coach wanted to ensure he was given control and could make the required changes to have success.
It appears he will be afforded those promises as he now looks set to become Manchester United's next manager.