"Our dream was to go further in the Champions League" - Verratti says Real Madrid defeat 'killed' PSG's hopes of finishing season strongly 

Marco Verratti couldn't help as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were eliminated from the Champions League this season following a 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid on aggregate in the round of 16.

Two months after the setback, the midfielder has admitted that the loss hindered the Parisians from concluding the campaign on a decent note.

PSG won the first leg of the tie 1-0 in Paris and looked set to wrap things up after drawing first blood in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, a late capitulation from Mauricio Pochettino's side allowed Real Madrid to score thrice in the last 30 minutes and scale through.

Marco Verratti insists the French giants really wanted to go far in the tournament, adding that the fall to Real Madrid "killed them". He said on Amazon Prime (via Get Football News France):

"I think we had something better. We showed it a bit during the Real Madrid game. We were doing well against Real Madrid.

"I think that game killed us, like the supporters. In the end, we've won the league, which is never easy. Our dream was to go further in the Champions League. There can be small details in the quarters, semis and you can find yourself in the final after playing two good games. Madrid really hit us hard."

After winning the Ligue 1 title last month, PSG continue to play to complete their remaining matches in the French top flight this season.

The Parisians faced Troyes at the Parc des Princes yesterday but were left disappointed as they threw away a two-goal lead and played out a 2-2 draw.

Reacting to the result, the Italian said he was frustrated by his team's performance. He continued:

"I'm a bit frustrated [by the result]. We're at the end of the season and we're still putting in performances where we're angry. It’s not the kind of thing we dream of at the end of a season, especially when we’re already champions."

Marco Verratti's numbers for PSG so far this season

Verratti in action for PSG against Real Madrid

It hasn't been the best of outings for Marco Verratti, who's had some bad luck with injuries this season. Nevertheless, he continues to show that he's a vital asset every time he steps onto the pitch.

So far during the term, the Italian has made 30 appearances for the Parisians across all competitions, recording two goals and two assists to his name.

