"Our excrement came out the drain" - Alexis Sanchez gives horrific assessment of Chilean national team’s facilities  

Chile attacker Alexis Sanchez has given a grim verdict of the facilities he and his teammates have had to use during the international break.

Sanchez has been part of Chile's squad for FIFA World Cup qualifying action. His side settled on a 0-0 draw with Paraguay on Friday (November 17) which led to Eduardo Berizzo resigning as manager.

However, there have been more issues to attend to as La Roja's all-time top goalscorer has assessed the horrific facilities his nation have been using. He said of the standards at the Juan Pinto Duran Sports Complex and Colo-Colo Stadium. (via GOAL):

"In Juan Pinto Duran there are 3 showers and they don't work. You have to wait for the other person to shower. At the Colo-Colo stadium I was sitting stretching and excrement from ourselves in the shower came out of the drain, so you said 'is this a selection or what?'"

Alexis Sanchez has played at some of world football's most illustrious clubs such as Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United. Hence, the drop in standards comes as a shock to the 34-year-old.

Chile have made a disappointing start to their CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying campaign. They sit eighth, with just five points from five games and youth team coach Nicolas Cordova has replaced Berizzo as interim boss.

Cordova's men are next in action against Ecuador tomorrow (November 21). They will be hopeful of picking up form amid their poor run of results.

Marseille wanted to keep Chile forward Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez rejoined Inter this past summer.

Alexis Sanchez rejoined Inter Milan this past summer after the expiration of his contract with Marseille. The Chilean forward has started the season with one goal in nine games across competitions.

Marseille president Pablo Longoria has admitted that the Ligue 1 side wanted to keep the 34-year-old. He said (via GetFootballNewsFrance):

"We offered him a contract extension in May, but he held off and looked to make a bit of speculation."

Longoria was asked if Sanchez had rejected the proposal to which he responded:

"He held off."

The Spanish football executive also revealed that the offer was more lucrative than the one handed to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. But, they couldn't tempt Sanchez to stay at the Stade Velodrome.

Still, Marseille have been boosted by the arrival of Aubameyang from Chelsea in the Chilean's absence. He's bagged five goals and three assists in 16 games across competitions.