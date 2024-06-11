"Our feet are on the ground, but our mind is up in the sky" - Cristiano Ronaldo rates Portugal's chances at 2024 Euros

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about Portugal's chances at the 2024 Euros, which starts on June 14. The 39-year-old forward is looking to make a record-extending sixth appearance in the competition.

Having won a 'historic' Euro 2016, ahead of what could be his last UEFA European Championship, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner sounded optimistic about his team's chances in this year's tournament (via TimelineCR7):

"Talent alone isn't enough to win. We have all the ingredients, but we'll take it one step at a time, believing we can win. Our 2016 achievement was historic. Now, our feet are on the ground, but our mind is up in the sky, seeing it's possible to win the EURO."

The iconic No. 7 expressed confidence in his national squad:

"I firmly believe that this team will bring a lot of joy to the Portuguese fans, beginning with this EURO. However, the best generation of players are always those who win (trophies). I hope this national team will win. It's an incredibly talented squad."

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record of most games (25) at the Euros and goals (14) in the finals.

Jose Mourinho makes prediction about Cristiano Ronaldo's performance for Portugal at 2024 Euros

Jose Mourinho, who was recently appointed the head coach of Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe, shared his prediction about Cristiano Ronaldo's performance at the 2024 Euros. The star forward played under Mourinho for three seasons, from 2010 to 2013, at Real Madrid.

Making a prediction about Ronaldo's performances at the 2024 Euros, Jose Mourinho said (via TimelineCR7):

"He will score his goals, and I don't think he will leave the Euros without goals."

If Portugal win the upcoming Euros in Germany, it will be Ronaldo's third international trophy, having won the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and the Euros in 2016.