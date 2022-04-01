"Our neighbors haven't won anything" - Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte says there is 'only one winner' and it is hard for Manchester United fans to understand 

Aymeric Laporte believes there’s only one winner when it comes to the two clubs in Manchester as his side Manchester City have dominated their neighbors Manchester United in recent years.

Pep Guardiola’s side have competed for and won the Premier League three times in the last four seasons, and four times in total since Manchester United last won it in the 2012-13 campaign.

Although the Champions League has eluded them, Manchester City have won numerous titles under Guardiola. Since the Spaniard took over as manager in 2016, he has lifted ten trophies, including two Community Shields.

Over the same period, the Red Devils have managed just three trophies, all of which came in the 2016-17 season under former manager Jose Mourinho.

Laporte explained that United fans are perhaps in denial about the success City have had as they are the clear winners when it comes to the two teams.

He said:

“If I’m not mistaken, we’ve won 11 trophies in four years [10 across the past four seasons, including two Community Shields]; that can annoy people, like our neighbours who haven’t won anything."

“They [Manchester United] have a lot of supporters, we’re in the same city. It’s hard [for them] to understand. But there’s only one winner. They’ve spent a lot of money too."

Both Manchester City and Manchester United have a lot to play for this season

It’s clear that the Champions League is one trophy Pep Guardiola’s side are desperate to win, but they could finish the season with a treble.

Winning the FA Cup, the Premier League, and the Champions League would trump the domestic treble they managed over the 2018-19 season.

However, Manchester City will need to bring back the consistency that saw them open a 14-point lead at the top of the table in January.

United, on the other hand, will go trophyless this season. The Red Devils will at least hope to finish in the top four and secure Champions League football for the 2022-23 campaign.

Ralf Rangnick's side are currently four points behind Arsenal in the league table, and will hope to close the gap over their remaining nine games of the season.

Edited by Parimal