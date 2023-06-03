“Our new signing”, “Good luck on your debut” – Manchester United fans troll club for hilarious error while naming superstar in FA Cup final line-up

Manchester United fans have shown the Red Devils no mercy after the club botched Casemiro's name while announcing their lineup for the FA Cup final on Saturday (June 3).

The Red Devils have had a great first season under Erik ten Hag, having won the EFL Cup and secured a top-four finish in the Premier League. They are now determined to cap off the campaign by adding another piece of silverware to their cabinet.

Manchester United have the opportunity to win their second trophy under Ten Hag when they face Manchester City at Wembley in the FA Cup final this afternoon (Saturday, June 3). With less than an hour to go until kick-off, the Dutchman has announced his starting lineup for the game.

The Red Devils have gone with a full-strength playing XI, with no particular surprises. Antony is the only notable absentee for the Old Trafford outfit, with the Brazilian ruled out of the game due to an ankle injury.

Manchester United, though, made a mess of Casemiro's name while announcing their lineup on social media, mistakingly naming him 'Casemino'. The blunder did not go unnoticed among fans, with one tweeting:

"Wishing our new signing Casemino the very best! What a match to make your debut in!"

"Wishing our new signing Casemino the very best! What a match to make your debut in!"

Another tweeted:

"Good luck on your debut Casemino"

Here are some more reactions to Manchester United botching Casemiro's name while announcing their lineup to face Manchester City in the FA Cup final:

"Could you not spell Casemiro right for a cup final at least"

David de Gea will play between the sticks for the Red Devils, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw forming the back four. Casemiro will start alongside countryman Fred in midfield, with Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen and Jadon Sancho playing ahead of them. Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, will lead the line for Ten Hag's side.

How are Manchester City lining up against Manchester United in the FA Cup final?

Manchester City have set their sights on winning their second trophy of the season, having already bagged the Premier League. Beating Manchester United at Wembley will also keep their hopes of winning the treble alive. The English champions are scheduled to face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final on June 10.

The Cityzens go into the game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Brentford in their final Premier League game of the season. However, there was nothing at stake for them against the Bees as they had already clinched the title. Pep Guardiola used the trip to west London to rest his best players ahead of the FA Cup final.

Manchester City have now named a full-strength starting lineup to face Manchester United, barring one surprise. Guardiola has named Stefan Ortega in goal ahead of first-choice goalkeeper Ederson. The German has been allowed to keep his place in the first XI after starting in each of City's previous games in the FA Cup.

