“Our owners are rather calm” - Klopp appears to take cheeky Chelsea dig when asked if he could be sacked as Liverpool boss

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has seemingly taken a dig at the Chelsea owners following Thomas Tuchel's sacking on Wednesday, September 7. The Reds boss' comments came after he was quizzed about his future at Anfield by reporters.

Liverpool succumbed to a stunning 4-1 defeat at the hands of S.S.C. Napoli to start their 2022-23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign. Klopp's team traveled to Naples on Wednesday to try and fix their slow start to the season, which has seen them win just three matches so far.

The first of those came in the FA Community Shield over Manchester City. But the weeks following that 3-1 victory have been riddled with inconsistent performances.

With the Reds suffering a disappointing start to the new campaign, Klopp was quizzed on whether he could be sacked as Liverpool manager. His reply had a hint of a dig at the Chelsea owners, who had sacked his compatriot Tuchel earlier in the day after heavily backing him in the summer transfer window.

"Not really, but who knows? The difference is, obviously, there are different kinds of owners. Our owners are rather calm and expect from me to sort the situation and not thinking that somebody else should sort it.

"That’s how they always saw it, on the day that they change their thoughts they might tell me," Klopp said in the post-match press conference.

Liverpool's season goes from bad to worse in Naples

Liverpool kick-started their new season with a Community Shield win over Manchester City but things have only gone downhill since. They have won just two of their six Premier League matches so far, while drawing three and losing to arch-rivals Manchester United, and are seventh in the table.

They would have hoped for a revival in fortunes in the Champions League but Napoli gave them yet another rude wake-up call. The Serie A side dismantled Klopp's team on all fronts, taking a 3-0 lead before half-time at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Kevin Palmer @RealKevinPalmer



The fans will turn against these owners sooner rather than later This is the inevitable consequence of FSG asking Jurgen Klopp to compete with the best teams in the world while breaking even on transfers every year. Eventually, the miracles run out.The fans will turn against these owners sooner rather than later #LFC This is the inevitable consequence of FSG asking Jurgen Klopp to compete with the best teams in the world while breaking even on transfers every year. Eventually, the miracles run out. The fans will turn against these owners sooner rather than later #LFC

Piotr Zielinski opened the scoring for them in the fifth minute from the spot. Midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa doubled their advantage in the 31st minute before Giovanni Simeone added a third just a minute before half-time.

Napoli didn't stop there as Zielinski scored his second and his side's fourth of the night just two minutes after the restart. Though Luis Diaz cut the deficit to three goals in the 49th minute, the Reds couldn't build on to it and succumbed to a crushing defeat.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra