“Our Savior”, “Leaving with something!” – Liverpool fans celebrate as 23-year-old star is named in line-up for Napoli game

Liverpool fans are very excited about Ibrahima Konate's inclusion in their starting lineup to face Napoli in the UEFA Champions League today (November 1).

The Reds have had a slightly poor defensive record in the competition, having conceded six goals in their previous five games.

However, fans believe that Konate, who has returned to full fitness, will be vital in improving their defensive lapses against a tough opponent like Napoli.

The Frenchman has made just two appearances in all competitions this season for Liverpool before being out due to a knee injury.

Here is a selection of tweets from the excited Anfield supporters:

John O Sullivan @Corballyred



#UCL Our line-up for #LIVNAP tonight Konate had to come back in, Gomez can never start when Matip or Konate are fit, interesting to see Klopp beginning to rotate Tsimikas and Robertson more now as well, please please can we have a half decent performance tonight

Liverpool set to finish second in their Champions League group

Liverpool have had a stumbling start to the campaign, both domestically and continentally. However, their Champions League efforts have improved in recent times, compared to their troubling performances in the Premier League.

They will be looking to beat Napoli today, which will not be an easy task. The Partenopei have enjoyed a 100% record in the Champions League this season.

The Reds have already booked their spot in the knockout stages following their 3-0 win against Ajax last time out at Amsterdam. However, their impressive display was dampened in a 2-1 loss against Leeds United in the Premier League on October 29. They lost their first game at Anfield in over five years.

Jurgen Klopp's men will need to secure a rather strong win against Napoli to ensure they finish in the top spot in their group. They will need to secure all three points while scoring three or more goals against Napoli.

The Reds could end up facing the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, or Bayern Munich in the round of 16 if they finish second.

However, Napoli are unlikely to let their opponents off easily. The Partenopei will certainly visit Anfield with every intent to demoralize the Reds further by handing them another home defeat.

Luciano Spalletti's side now sit on a wondrous run of 13 wins in a row across all competitions and could make it 14 against Liverpool. Their work is yet to be done, as they will need to be wary of complacency, especially against a team with the Reds' quality in all areas.

