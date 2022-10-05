"Our season is already over", "God hates us" - Barcelona fans in disbelief as 2 new signings pick up injuries ahead of La Liga clash against Celta Vigo

Barcelona fans on Twitter reacted in disbelief as two of their new signings, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie, were ruled out due to injuries. The club will take on Celta Vigo at home on October 9 and the duo has been ruled out of the clash.

Both players suffered injuries during the Catalan club's 1-0 loss against Inter Milan at the San Siro in their UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday (October 4).

Christensen joined the club during the summer transfer window after running down his contract with Chelsea. The Danish defender has since made six appearances for the club.

With Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde ruled out due to injuries, the onus was upon the Dane to carry out the club's defensive duties. However, with the latest developments regarding his situation, the Catalan club will have to rely on veteran Gerard Pique to be in charge of the defense.

Here's what the club revealed regarding the player's injury in their statement:

"Tests carried out on Wednesday have confirmed that the first team player Andreas Christensen has a sprained left ankle. He is unavailable and his recovery will dictate his return."

Franck Kessie, meanwhile, was signed from AC Milan during the summer transfer window. The Ivorian has since made eight appearances as a Blaugrana player, scoring one goal. However, he will be out of action for a while as well.

The club's statement read:

"The first team player Franck Kessie has a strained adductor muscle in his right thigh. He is ruled out and his recovery will dictate his return."

Barcelona fans were devastated as they reacted to the news of the two stars getting injured. Xavi Hernandez's side have gotten off to a good start to their La Liga campaign and currently sit at the top of the table with 19 points from seven games.

However, their form in the Champions League has been worrying as the Spanish side have lost two of their three group games so far this campaign. They were defeated by Inter and Bayern Munich, with their only win coming against Viktoria Plzen.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter:

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez reacted to defeat against Inter Milan

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona lost 1-0 to Inter Milan as Hakan Calhanoglu scored the only goal of the game at the San Siro. While speaking to the media after the game, here's what Xavi Hernandez had to say (via Barca Universal):

“They defended very well. We could not play well from the middle. We always want to attack and attack better, but I think we lacked rhythm. We need to be self-critical beyond arbitration decisions. I think we did well in the second half. The first half was quite bad. I don’t know if this is the worst match of the season.”

Barcelona sit atop the La Liga table with 19 points, same as second-placed Real Madrid who have an inferior goal difference.

