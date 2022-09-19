"Our season is over," "Unluckiest footballer of all time" - PSG fans believe superstar is 'cursed' as he gets substituted due to injury against Lyon 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans were left dismayed as Marco Verratti came off injured in the 63rd minute of their Ligue 1 clash against Olympique Lyon.

The Italian midfielder suffered a knock from Moussa Dembele and was unable to continue after that. He has been as important as ever for the Parisians so far this season.

Fans were concerned to see the 29-year-old come off the field. They noted that the midfielder has often been unlucky as his career has been injury-riddled.

Many stated that with Verratti injured, PSG will suffer consequences. One fan was worried that the French club's season might start to go downhill due to the player's injury.

Verratti also received many good wishes from fans on social media. Here are some of the best reactions from Paris Saint-Germain fans across Twitter:

abraha〽️ @KyIian07 VERRATTI INJURED NOOOO THANK GOD FOR INT BREAK VERRATTI INJURED NOOOO THANK GOD FOR INT BREAK

AlexNSI @AlexPriv17 verratti coming off injured verratti coming off injured https://t.co/0HzMeR73Rn

𝐏𝐒𝐆𝐈𝐍𝐓 @PSGINT_ Get well soon Verratti Get well soon Verratti ❤

Noville FC @NovilleFc Marco Verratti, the Italian Marco Reus. Always getting injured. Marco Verratti, the Italian Marco Reus. Always getting injured.

Magical Messi @Magical91941206 Marco Verratti is the unluckiest footballer of all time, he might be cursed Marco Verratti is the unluckiest footballer of all time, he might be cursed

ً @oafcnipo That injury to Verratti is HUGE. Lyon just got back in the game. That injury to Verratti is HUGE. Lyon just got back in the game.

Anakin @alex_prdd Verratti qui se blesse bon ba notre saison est fini Verratti qui se blesse bon ba notre saison est fini

Despite the injury to their key player, Paris Saint-Germain secured a 1-0 win against Olympique Lyon in this Ligue 1 contest. Lionel Messi brilliantly linked up with Neymar Jr. to score a fifth-minute goal for the Parisians.

They were able to hold off the lead until the final whistle. The Paris-based side have now won all eight of their league games so far this season and sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier reacted to claims that his superstar attacking trio don't defend enough

PSG coach Christophe Galtier

CBS pundit Guillem Balague recently stated that while Paris Saint-Germain's attacking trio are deadly upfront, they don't defend enough.

"Well, when you got a very active Neymar and when you’ve got Mbappé, actions will happen upfront. It’s just that these three still don’t defend. And you cannot win things with three players not defending; I don’t think.” (via PSG Talk)

Galtier addressed the issue ahead of the Parisians' game against Olympique Lyon. The French coach stated in a press-conference:

"They all have experience of a very high level. They have this ability to make decisions during a game. But obviously, that requires an investment. Ney is the one with the best profile to have this defensive withdrawal. This desire too. Kylian is an important point of attachment. Leo, he has a different form. He is always very well placed to receive the ball. Ney is the one that gives the best balance." (h/t Canal Supporters)

