"Our season starts today", "Now can we score infinite goals?" - Chelsea fans react as the Blues finally secure shirt sponsors for the season

Fans have reacted to Chelsea announcing a new shirt sponsor for the season. Infinite Athlete, an American sports data set-up, has received approval from the Premier League for their £40 million shirt deal with the Blues.

Investment links between the entity and Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali were a concern in terms of fair market value rules. However, the Premier League gave their go-ahead to the deal on Wednesday (September 27).

The deal was in the works for seven weeks, as per GOAL but the announcement was not made as the Premier League's approval was pending. The publication reports that two other shirt deals fell through due to different reasons.

While an agreement with Paramount+ fell foul of the Premier League's broadcasting regulations, another with an online casino fell through because of fan backlash.

The Blues will continue with their no 'front-of-shirt' sponsor logo for their upcoming league game against Fulham on October 2 before Infinity Athlete will feature. Fans reckon that could spark a turnaround in the club's fortunes, with one tweeting:

"Our season starts today."

Another chimed in, wondering:

"Now we can score infinite goals?"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Mauricio Pochettino's side are languishing in 14th place in the standings, having won only one of their six league games while losing three.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino issues injury update ahead of Fulham clash

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea are coming off a much-needed win in midweek over Brighton & Hove Albion at home in their EFL Cup opener. They will hope to continue their momentum at Fulham on Monday in the league.

However, Pochettino will be without a few key players at Craven Cottage. Left-back Ben Chilwell sustained a hamstring injury in the Brighton win and is out of the Fulham game.

The Argentine said (as per the Blues' website) that it looks like a 'bad' injury, with the Blues to monitor and reassess the player, who's likely to be out for a while, possibly till the international break.

"I think it’s bad news. From what the doctor told me it’s not a good thing, it looks like a bad injury, but we need to assess in the next few days and we’ll see the period that he’s going to be absent from the squad and the team. But it doesn’t look good."

About Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke, the Blues boss added:

"We hope maybe Carney will be back, and of course, Noni also after his injury when he came back from the national team. He is getting ready, he is working hard. We hope that these two players maybe will be available for selection on Monday."

The Blues' only league win this season came against newly promoted Luton Town (3-0) last month.